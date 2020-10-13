Point of Care Diagnostics Market Business Opportunity to 2027 – Top Companies Nova Biomedical, PTS Diagnostics, Bio Rad Laboratories

The global point of care diagnostics market is US$ 26.60 Bn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 70.89 Bn by 2027.

The global point of care diagnostics market by product was led by glucose monitoring products segment. In 2018, the glucose monitoring products segment held a largest market share of the point of care diagnostics market. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the increasing diabetic patients. However, infectious disease testing product market is expected to grow at significant rate in the forecast period. Moreover, Infectious disease rapid test kits are widely available for a wide variety of prophlogistic pathogen targets, including bacterial, viral, fungal, protozoan, and other disease agents.

Download PDF Report Sample with statistical info @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006394/

Top Leading Companies and Type

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Abbott

bioMérieux SA

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Nova Biomedical

Siemens AG

BD

PTS Diagnostics

Our expert team is consistently working on updated data and information of key player’s related business processes which values the market. For future strategies and predictions, we provide special section regarding covid-19 situation.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Point of Care Diagnostics Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

The growth of the POC market is mainly attributed to the introduction of new devices to perform molecular testing… Many new devices have been launched in recent years. For instance, in June 2019, Abbott launched first-ever rapid POC HbA1c test to aid in the diagnosis of diabetes; this test provides results in 3 minutes, enabling clinicians to develop informed, individualized care plans during patient consultation. Such advancements in new launched devices will propel the overall POC market growth during the forecast period.

There have been limited developments made in the point of care diagnostics market during recent years. However, growth strategies such as approvals, collaborations, and partnerships have been witnessed in the market of point of care diagnostics. For instance, in February 2019, HemoCue AB, a subsidiary of Danaher, received US FDA 510(k) approval of the latest point-of-care hemoglobin test, the HemoCue Hb 801 System. Also, during January 2018, PTS Diagnostics, announced that they are releasing PTS Connect ProLink, a cloud-based biometric data collection and transfer software platform that helps retail partners’ pharmacies and clinics provide valuable health screening services to their customers.

Point of Care Diagnostics market recent innovations and major events.

A detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Point of Care Diagnostics market-leading players.

Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Point of Care Diagnostics market for forthcoming years.

In-depth understanding of Point of Care Diagnostics market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Point of Care Diagnostics market.

Additional highlights of the Point of Care Diagnostics market report:

The product offerings, company profiles, production patterns, and market remunerations are discussed at length.

Pricing model followed by every company, plus their gross margins and market share are given.

Volume predictions for each product category as well as their revenue share are graphed in the report.

Other essentials such as market share and growth rate of each product category over the forecast timeframe are included.

Market share held by each application segment and their projected growth rate during the study period are evaluated.

The report examines the competition trends, and also offers a complete analysis of the industry supply chain.

Note: Access insightful study with over 150+ pages, list of tables & figures, profiling 10+ companies.

Purchase This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006394/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com