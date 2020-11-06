Polarized, the Americans are about to attack

“Regardless of what happens, half the population will be dissatisfied, and I ask: what are the consequences for the country?” Psychiatrist Craig Barr Taylor, Professor Emeritus at Stanford University, knows that there is no optimistic answer to your question. Perhaps this is why you keep your arms crossed at chest level and look in the right corner while you pause for a few seconds.

He breaks the current silence with a nervous laugh and a statement: “I must have gone through 25 or more elections and I can’t remember having seen anything like this.”

That feeling is perhaps the only common point between Democrats and Republicans. Separated by colors, ideas, and states, voters paint entire regions blue or red in record numbers, showing the size of the gap that divides Americans.

Political scientist Paul Gronke, Professor at Reed College and Director of Early Voting Information, explains this phenomenon: “Americans follow a process we call ‘ordination.’ This means that a group moves to a region where like-minded people live alike live. And then we created these homogenized political enclaves “.

The division in itself is viewed by teachers not as a flaw in the United States’ electoral system, but as an expected side-effect – and perhaps desirable, since it is part of human nature to be social and to be around those who share it. Values. But when political focus is mixed with passion, the result can be explosive.

“What has happened in this country over the past 15 years is what we call ‘party affection’ or ‘party emotion’. It’s not that you just disagree with the other, but that you believe the opponent is dangerous . They think they are going to hurt. ” the country that they are a threat to democracy, “says Gronke.

And “threat” is the key word here. Not because it exists or ceases to exist, but because it is the main component of fear and stress, two unwanted feelings that put us in constant alert, near the surface.

:: Read more: USA: Election delays could lead to “political violence”, activist says ::

We instinctively “arm” ourselves for enemies who may or may not be real – and there is a tendency to act violently (again) even the most subtle stimuli. It was therefore to be expected that Democrat Joe Biden’s turnaround would inflame Republicans, as Donald Trump’s illegitimate speech claiming victory would do the same to Democrats.

“Generally when we have a choice everything is quickly resolved, but we know this year would be different. It activates fear that feeds on uncertainty, you know? We want to have a predictable future, we want to know what Wait, we would like to know what will happen, best or worst. Now we have no idea what’s going to happen, “continued Professor Barr Taylor.

The psychologist Dr. Raphael Rose says so. As the owner of a clinical practice in Los Angeles, California, he watched the anxiety rise to unimaginable levels on his couch. “The tension from the elections wasn’t enough, we still have to deal with the fears and stress caused by the pandemic. So it’s one thing above the other,” he says.

:: Read also: US records protest against and for the total number of votes ::

Still, according to the psychologist, living in hyperconnected times doesn’t add to the process as we share our emotions before we have a chance to understand them, aggravate the feeling, and initiate a chain action. An emotional domino effect.

While it is practically impossible to protect yourself from these feelings, Barr gives Taylor the recipe to remedy this: “Always remember that we live in atypical times that will pass. Don’t make any of this a disaster, because it’s easy to get carried away with terrible thoughts. And those are the things that make everything so stressful and difficult, but in reality we have no idea what’s going to happen. “

:: US Elections: How Trump Forces Justice To Avoid Biden’s Advantage ::

Edition: Vivian Fernandes