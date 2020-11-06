Police deaths in Rio de Janeiro are increasing

The number of deaths from police actions last October rose 425% from September in Rio de Janeiro. The poll, conducted by the Security Observatory Network, shows that police killed 63 people during operations and patrols in October.

The high mortality rate of the state security forces culminates in a gradual increase in police operations in the favelas in violation of the rule of the Supreme Court (STF), which prohibited police from entering the communities of Rio at the beginning of June due to the pandemic in Rio de Janeiro. Covid19.

For Silvia Ramos, coordinator of the network of security observatories at the Center for Security and Citizenship Studies at Candido Mendes University (CESeC), the rise in the index shows that in October there was a realignment of security policy in the state of Rio not to fulfill the determination of the Most High . In her opinion, police action should prioritize the disarticulation of crimes on the basis of information rather than armed confrontation.

“The security policy of violent operations with the death of opponents favors armed criminal groups in Rio de Janeiro, regardless of whether they are drug factions or militias. After confrontations with deaths, these groups don’t weaken, they get stronger with more guns and more hostility towards the police, the way to go would be intelligence, disarticulating these groups by intercepting guns, drugs, and destroying shops among militiamen, not the armed confrontation within the favelas, ”says Ramos.

The study also highlights the recent change in military and civil police presidents in September and the increase in lethality by state security officials.

In September, the incumbent governor of Rio, Cláudio Castro (PSC), confirmed Colonel Rogério Figueiredo to the Military Police Secretariat and appointed delegate Allan Turnowski as the Civil Police Secretariat. Soon after, in early October, they both announced that police operations in Rio de Janeiro would continue.

According to Silvia Ramos, Castro must be charged with the 425% increase in police deaths and disregard for the STF rule.

“What’s going on in Rio de Janeiro? Has the new governor taken on the determination to break the STF rule? Because an increase of 425% is not possible. It wasn’t a shootout or any other, there is a systematic determination to disregard the STF rule which is to avoid surgery as much as possible, especially surgery that involves fatalities, “he argues.

“I think the governor needs to respond to this new situation, stepping in and taking a turn in a practice that has been in place since June 5th to respect the rules of the Supreme Court,” he concludes.

