Police rapist assigned by Justice – World

Dino Maglio, the Italian police officer (equivalent to GNR) convicted of drug abuse and rape of 14 tourists, three of whom are Portuguese in Italy, was pardoned by a higher court for three years for the 12-year sentence he received for the crimes was convicted.

The sentence is being served under house arrest. For the judges, the man justified himself with a “difficult time” after he was “abandoned” by his girlfriend.

The now displaced soldier chased the victims on a couch surfing site – where tourists are looking for homes to stay near Venice. He drugged her wine and sexually abused her. He gave false names.

