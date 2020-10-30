Political violence against women is reported locally

Violence against women runs through several levels and segments. It would be no different with politics. The arrival of the elections intensifies the attacks. Against this background, the Federal MP Maria do Rosário (PT) is promoting the political act “For ethics and democracy – enough political violence against women – by Luizianne Lins and for all of us” on Thursday (29).

With the confirmed presence of Dilma Rousseff, Luizianne Lins, Marcia Tiburi, Gleise Hoffmann, Preta Ferreira, Lola Aronovich, Fátima Bezerra and Ane Carolyne, the event denounced the attacks on the mayoral candidate of Fortaleza Luizianne Lins (PT). will publish a manifesto which will later be submitted to the Supreme Electoral Court and Regional Electoral Court of Rio Grande do Sul. It will also reinforce the demand for respect and justice in debates, interviews, networks and streets, and clean elections without aggression and false news will call for action by the electoral authorities in the face of aggression.

The event will not only denounce attacks by social hate networks in debates, but also reiterate the manifesto “For Ethics and Democracy – For All of Us – Enough Political Violence Against Women”, calling on the electoral judiciary to take action against those who who attack, inhibit and hold female candidates accountable.

Congresswoman Maria do Rosário, who launched the “For All of Us” project, pointed out that the attacks by women in public settings today and the fact that candidates themselves are suffering also contribute to violence against women in their private lives including causing an increase in femicide. The pandemic has exacerbated violence against women and increased the number of femicides in the country, according to the recent publication of the Brazilian Public Safety Yearbook.

According to the MP’s assessment, the culture of property, property that resides in the power environments of Brazil is also in the environments that women should protect, such as the B. the police, the judiciary, powers in general, the legislature and the executive branch.

According to the parliamentarian, the context of the elections means that political violence is even more prevalent in Brazil than at other times. “Overall political violence has increased, and political violence against women has increased in the form of sexism, misogyny and attempts to silence,” he said.

The political violence that the candidates suffered led to the creation of the manifesto “Enough Political Violence Against Women”. This happened after the candidate for the mayor of Porto Alegre, Manuela D’Ávila, was attacked disproportionately on social networks and in debates. The wave of attacks and the emergence of lies has intensified due to the fact that Manuela comes first in the first polls on voting intentions.

“We have conquered space and resources for women, so the extreme power in power tries to prevent women who carry programs for the transformation of society and freedom for women with them, the women who symbolize this transformation and who they are oppose right-wing extremists and attack them in a variety of ways, ”says the parliamentarian.

According to Maria do Rosário, violence in the political polarization in Brazil has a clear ideological line. “It comes from the extreme right against women in the popular and left camps. Against feminists, against those who fight for a free, sovereign country with human rights. This is the hallmark of political violence in Brazil. Gender, race, class, ideological violence, promoted by the extreme right against women through conservative sectors, by neo-fascists, ”he explains.

The event can be followed by Ms. Maria do Rosário on YouTube and Facebook.

Source: BdF Rio Grande do Sul

Edition: Marcelo Ferreira