Politics weighs too much on the answers. WHO must have more freedom, defends expert – Executive Digest

The World Health Organization (WHO) needs more freedom in recommending action to tackle global health crises, defends one of the leaders of the independent panel that assesses the response to the pandemic.

Economic impact concerns could undermine the global health agency’s ability to address emerging threats, Helen Clark, former New Zealand Prime Minister and administrator of the United Nations Development Program, said in an interview with Bloomberg.

“We hope that the world’s leading health agency will provide the best possible advice,” he said. “And if the ‘power’ doesn’t like this advice, that’s no problem for WHO. You must act on behalf of what you believe is the best public health interest, ”he said.

Both WHO and many of its member countries have been screened for their response to the pandemic, which has already infected 47 million people, killed more than 1.2 million people and “choked” economies around the world.

The official is therefore of the opinion that WHO needs to persevere in being more of a technical agency and less of a political link. “It has to be depoliticized. There is an existential threat that interests everyone on earth, ”he said.

Clark reviewed the lessons he had learned in July from the WHO-coordinated international health response.