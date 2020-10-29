Polyacrylamide Market Size By Product, Application, Trends, Regional Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2026

Global polyacrylamide market is poised gain significant momentum over the forthcoming years. This growth can be largely attributed to strong product demand in water treatment, petroleum, and paper making applications.

On the basis of product, the polyacrylamide market can be segmented into non-ionic (NPAM), cationic (CPAM), anionic (APAM), and others. The others segment mainly includes acrylamide, which is a homopolymer of PAM, along with its other copolymers such as amphoteric polyacrylamide. The segment is projected to register a CAGR of 3.7% through 2024.

Non-ionic polyacrylamides are widely used as a thickening agent in colliery effluent treatment processes. The wastewater mainly consists of clay particles in suspension which are flocculated with the help of non-ionic polyacrylamides. Extensive application in wastewater treatment will boost the demand for NPAM. The segment from the polyacrylamide market is estimated to grow at a robust CAGR of 5.9% over 2017-2024.

Polyacrylamide market can be classified into water treatment, petroleum, paper making, and others, based on the application landscape. The others segment includes mining and textile applications. The others segment is projected to experience a healthy 6.9% CAGR during the analysis period. This can be credited to the growing use of the product as textile auxiliaries.

In the textile industry, polyacrylamide is added in small quantities along with other chemicals during textile manufacturing for textile sizing. The product has excellent hygroscopicity, dispersion, adsorption, smoothness of size, and film forming capabilities along with high strength and low elasticity.

In addition, PAM is soluble with almost all kinds of pulps, which makes it suitable for use in the textile sector. In different mining operations, PAM is widely used as a settlement aid and the product is extremely effective under very low PH conditions, such as during acidic leach operations.

From a regional point of view, LATAM accounted for more than 5.1% share in polyacrylamide industry during 2018. Ongoing EOR operations in the petroleum sector will drive regional growth in the future. In addition, a booming population and the subsequent need for effective wastewater treatment will augment LATAM polyacrylamide market share during the projected timeline.

Growing need for efficient wastewater management and treatment in the Middle East and Africa due to ongoing water scarcity issues are driving the regional demand. MEA polyacrylamide market is estimated to record a CAGR of more than 4.3% through 2024.

