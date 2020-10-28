Polyacrylate Market to witness high growth in near future

The ‘Polyacrylate market’ study drafted by Market Study Report, LLC, is essentially an exhaustive review of present and future trends of this business sphere. The report also collates a concise outline of industry share contenders, market share, market size in terms of value and volume, distribution channel, and geographical spectrum along with revenue predictions of the industry landscape.

The global polyacrylate market is anticipated to reach USD 2.14 billion by 2026 according to a new study. Polyacrylate is among one of the most largely used polymer for numerous end-use products. The global polyacrylate market is primarily driven by the tremendous growth of paints & coatings, adhesives, and textile markets. This polymer is used in versatile applications on account of its excellent characteristics.

The global polyacrylate market comprises of large number of multinationals and local market players. Polyacrylates industry is highly competitive and moderately consolidates due to large number of established chemical market players. Some of the major market players for polyacrylates include BASF SE, Arkema, Evonik Industries AG, Lucite International, LG Chem Ltd., DowDupont, Kao Corporation, Sanyo Chemical, and RSD Polymers Pvt Ltd.

Rising global population in tandem with the increase in disposable incomes has led to growth of many end-use industries that include high growth prospects of the Polyacrylate Market. Increase in construction activities in many nations, especially the developing countries and revamping of the older structures coupled with consumer demand for feature-rich coatings has mainly driven the demand of polyacrylates in this end-use industry.

Many types of polyacrylates are used in different end-use products. Sodium polyacrylate are largely used in baby diapers, personal care, and textile industry. Though these polymers do not have much technical advancement, however are widely used on account of their availability, low-cost, and substantially effective characteristics. Polyacrylates have very insignificant environmental impact with a crucial disadvantage from the substitutes products.

In the fast-growing paints & coatings industry, polyacrylates are used in powder coatings applied to appliances & automotive parts, in solvent-borne coatings applied to substrates in corrosive environment & construction structures, and in water-based coatings for applications in the architectures & protective segment coatings.

Asia Pacific is the dominant regional player for the Polyacrylate Market. China, India, and Japan are the significant countries for its growth with high consumption. Other developing countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam have also witnessed growth in their end-use industries such as paints & coatings with the rising construction activities, this has supported the high growth of polyacrylates.

The major restraint that the polyacrylate market has witnessed is threat of substitutes. This polymer has many other resin alternatives that instead can be used for the formulation of paint & coatings and dispersants. Moreover, latest technical developments and advancements in the material science of the substitutes is also expected to become a wider restraint for the market. Few of such resins include epoxy, alkyd resins, and polyurethane. These polymeric resins have witnessed higher growth on account of their superior properties.

Polyacrylate Market share by Major regions included:

United States

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

