Polyolefin Catalyst Market Analysis, Growth Factor, Application, Segment, Regional Study and Forecasts, 2026

The growth of the polyolefin catalyst market has been exceptional since the last few years. Based on classification, the market is divided into polypropylene, HDPE and LLDPE. Among these classifications, the polypropylene segment led the polyolefin catalyst market in 2018 and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% in terms of revenue over the coming years.

Polypropylene (PP) is a thermoplastic polymer which is made by polymerization of propylene. It is widely used for a variety of applications such as food packaging, plastic parts, automotive components, reusable containers of several types, textiles, loudspeakers, polymer banknotes and laboratory equipment.

PP is further bifurcated into atactic, Isotactic and syndiotactic polypropylene, and are differentiated from one another based upon the position of methyl groups relative to the polymer chain. Several types of polypropylene, such as random copolymer, homopolymer or, impact copolymer use a variety of catalyst components that are majorly dependent upon the licensed process in use.

HDPE was the second largest segment in 2018 and shall continue the same trend by the end of the forecast period. It has a low degree of splitting than LDPE, which has a much higher degree of crystallinity ranging from 70% to 80% depending upon thermal history and molecular weight. Furthermore, HDPE is much denser, rigid and is less absorbent than the other types of polyethylene. HDPE is primarily used for applications where rigidity, strength, or/and high chemical resistance is needed.

With respect to catalyst, the polyolefin catalyst market is segmented into Zeigler Natta, single site catalyst and chromium. Among these, single site catalyst held a market share of over 10% in 2018 and shall grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the assessment period.

Under single site catalyst, metallocene is a very effective metal catalyst. The segment held the largest share among the two single site catalyst with over 65% of the market share in 2018. The metallocene catalyst has many advantages over the conventional polymerization techniques. It results in pure, and reliable resins with well-defined properties.

A huge range of metallocene polyethylenes could be produced with different properties that may range from soft with low melting point to high melting point along with a good heat resistance.

With respect to application, the polyolefin catalyst market is bifurcated into injection molding, blow molding, film, fiber and others. The other segment includes sheet, foam, etc. Foamed plastics are also called expanded plastics and polymers and have played a very key role in everyday life. Plastic sheets made of polyolefins could also be easily scored to produce three-dimensional packaging products.

Furthermore, the other segment is projected to exhibit a steady growth with a CAGR of over 4% throughout the forecast period.

From a regional frame of reference, the LATAM polyolefin catalyst market held a share of over 4.2% in 2018. Additionally, the Middle East and Africa polyolefin catalyst market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% throughout the assessment period.

The Middle East will strengthen its position by leveraging the largest export production capabilities globally. The presence of a sophisticated oil and gas infrastructure shall positively attribute to the polyolefin catalyst market growth.

