Polyurethanes Market to register 5.8% CAGR by 2026

Polyurethanes Market share was valued at USD 59.5 billion in the year 2018 and is projected to surpass a revenue of USD 93.1 billion by the year 2026.

The worldwide Polyurethanes Market to register a CAGR of 5.8% over the period of 2019–2026. Analysis of the report based on competitive landscape, evolving technologies, current business trends, key industry players, growth pattern, and demand projections by the year 2026. The report also includes an in-depth analysis of the market based on its segments and sub-segments.

The latest study provides an in-depth analysis of the market focusing on various market definitions, segmentations, sub-segmentations, products, as well as applications. The report further details of the competitive landscape – outlining the information about the prominent market players at the global as well as the regional level. The development strategies and anticipated growth tactics of the industry players are further highlighted in the study.

The report also contains a detailed overview of the present trends and the forecast growth pattern of the Polyurethanes Market till the year 2026. The factors impacting the product penetration and demand such as technology implementation, innovations, etc. are also presented in a detailed manner.

Bayer MaterialScience (Covestro), BASF, British Vita Unlimited, Foamex Innovations, Huntsman Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Nippon Polyurethane Industry Corporation Ltd., Recticel SA, The Dow Chemical Company (DowDuPont Inc.), Woodbridge Foam Corporation

Report Growth Drivers –

North America: Growing demand for light weight, high performance materials from automotive industry Asia Pacific: Increasing construction spending in Asia Pacific Europe: Government support for energy efficiency

The report overall depicts the potential opportunities for the Polyurethanes Market till the year 2026 based on SWOT analysis, growth strategies by the major vendors prevalent in the current scenario, surveys highlighting the current as well as emerging trends, etc. The chief segmentation criteria for Polyurethanes Market include product landscape, technology landscape, type landscape, end-use landscape, and application landscape. Each of these bifurcations presents a holistic overview of the market opportunities by analysing these parameters separately as well as entirely, thereby presenting forecast trends and growth potential of the Polyurethanes Market till 2026.

Market Segmentation:

Report based on Product Segment

Rigid Foam, Flexible Foam, Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Elastomers

Comprehensive Review of Market Growth, Applications, and Future Prospects

Furniture and Interiors, Construction, Electronics & Appliances, Automotive, Footwear, Packaging

