Poor air quality in Chinese twin cities Apple shows an increase in iPhone 12 production, according to Morgan Stanley – Executive Digest

A group of Morgan Stanley analysts said Wednesday they are monitoring air quality reports in some Chinese cities that are already pointing to an increase in industrial activity related to the production of the iPhone 12, CNBC reports.

The two new models of the iPhone 12 went on sale last week, and two more will hit stores next month. Apple investors are already looking for signs and clues as to how production of the devices is going to improve and adjust their sales forecasts in the coming quarters.

And for Morgan Stanley, air quality is one of those indicators. “Using air quality data from a non-profit platform that collects and publishes air quality data in China, we track nitrogen dioxide levels (temperature, humidity, wind, etc.) that according to The European Space Agency is a prime indicator of industrial activity in four Chinese cities, in which Apple’s production partners are strongly represented, ”analysts explain.

In Zhengzhou, China, an important production site for Apple’s partners, analysts believe that the poor air quality shows an increase in production.

“On October 26th, air quality data from Zhengzhou, also known as’ iPhone City, ” shows industrial production has increased, and we believe it coincides with the ramped up ramp in mass production of the iPhone 12, Morgan Stanley analysts led by Katy Huberty.

In Shenzhen, Morgan Stanley believes industrial production rose in early September. In Chengdu, analysts have noted that industrial activity has been increasing rapidly in recent days. In Chongqing, industrial production has increased significantly in the past few days after rising and falling in September.