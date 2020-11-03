Popular movements discuss the effects of the elections

Representatives of the popular organizations that are part of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (Alba Movimentos) will participate in a live broadcast on Tuesday (3) at 3 p.m. to discuss the presidential elections in the United States.

The idea of ​​the meeting, held in cooperation with Brasil de Fato, to address the people’s struggle in America from an extremely polarized North American context out and the consequences of the re-election of Donald Trump or the arrival of Joe Biden in the White House is.

The dispute comes to an end this November 3rd the official date of the election, including threats to the electoral process on the Republican side, since the beginning of the campaign has the form of voting by post fight and threaten the results of the vote to challenge in court.

According to the University of Elections Project California, nearly 100 million voters voted in advance in this election, a historic milestone in a country where voting is not mandatory.

Participation before election day accounts for 72.3% of the votes in the 2016 personal elections. Overall participation is expected to be a record.

:: blow? Trump plans to declare victory even without definitive results:

If he sticks to his threats, Trump could wage a long, stressful, and unprecedented argument in American democracy.

Participate in the transmission part Carlos Carlos, president of the Institute Simon Bolivar for peace and solidarity between the peoples of Venezuela, and Stephanie Brito, militants of the Popular Education Project in the USA.

Edition: Leandro Melito