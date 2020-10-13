Popular organizations participate in the nomination act

Popular organizations in Pará took part in an act this Tuesday morning (13) to appoint Emmanuel Tourinho as rector of the Federal University of Pará (UFPA). The law, with more than a hundred institutions from Brazil and Latin America, was organized by the Silvia Lane Institute, Regional Psychology Council-010, and the Nomeia Tourinho movement.

Tourinho and Gilmar Silva were re-elected as Chancellor and Vice Chancellor of the UFPA in June with more than 92% of the vote. The nomination deadline has expired and the academic community fears that President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) will elect the president without first consulting professors, students and university staff – as has already happened in 14 educational institutions across the country.

In an extraordinary meeting, the University Council appointed the first dean, Tadeu Oliver, as the interim rector of the UFPA until one of the triple list members is appointed by the current president.

“We are part of the Nomeia Tourinho movement and will always be in the fight for democracy and university autonomy,” says Ádima Monteiro, head of the Popular Consultation of Pará organization. “We cannot accept that Education, Pará, the Amazon and Brazil are another once violated by those who have been given powers that have not been delegated”.

A Mandamus letter was filed with the Supreme Court (STF) by members of the Triple List, Emmanuel Zagury Tourinho, Zélia Amador de Deus and Doriedson do Socorro Rodrigues. The text calls on the Court of Justice to determine that Bolsonaro complies with the Brazilian Constitution and appoints a rector or dean to be one of the three most elected by the academic community.

