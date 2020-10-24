Popular vote on new constitution is in this Sunday

Next Sunday (25) around 14 million Chileans will be asked to vote in a referendum. On whether or not to approve the drafting of a new charter and the decision of which will be the instrument for this change. The first option is a mixed convention made up of 50% current parliamentarians and 50% elected representatives. The second provides for the formation of a completely new constituent commission.

Last Thursday (22) the groups that “I agree” in favor of a new constitution and “reject” stopped campaigning for public actions in the capital, Santiago.

On the yes side, the demonstration went to La Moneda Palace, the seat of government, with banners and shouts reinforcing the campaign of Eu Aprovo Chile Digno, consisting of social organizations, trade unions and student organizations.

This proposal is about a new constitution that guarantees access to free health and education, recognition of the territorial right of the Mapuche peoples, an end to the criminalization of social movements and the redefinition of water – which is now a private good in the country . In addition to creating a new social security system to replace the current system of pension fund administrators (AFP), there are private companies applying for Chilean social security contributions on the stock exchange.

“We also believe that it is important that sovereignty on all political, social, economic and cultural levels belongs to the Chilean people. This is not provided for in the current constitution. In the project that Salvador Allende and the people’s unity left – what was never achieved because of the coup – this fundamental basis is that in Chile sovereignty is established among the people, among the workers, “comments Juan Andres Lagos from the election campaign command” I Approve Chile Worthy “.

The anti-referendum sector held a caravan in the Santiago metropolitan area. The parliamentarians of the Chile Vamos platform affirm that the process will cause extraordinary costs for the state and that the reform would be a “carte blanche” for the current parliamentarians. For them, the demands are already in the Magna Carta, and the ideal would be to reform them with bills in Congress.

Those who oppose the reform say that the current constitution meets all the needs of the Chilean people. / Reproduction

Inheritance of the military dictatorship

The current constitution was enacted in 1980 during the Chilean military dictatorship. After the referendum, which ended Augusto Pinochet’s regime in 1989, the time of the civil government began with the so-called Party Concert for Democracy – an agreement between social democratic and left-liberal organizations to govern the country.

It is the legacy of the dictatorship, but we also want to change this neoliberal system

“It is a very undemocratic constitution in form and background that was somehow legitimized by the governments of the Concerta. It is 30 years old. It is the legacy of the dictatorship, but we also want this neoliberal system, which is administered by an elite, with a change. ” very worn representative democracy, “denounces Lagos.

The leader of the Rechaço para reform campaign still says that holding the referendum would confirm “violent protests” as a means of calling for change.

However, the numbers show that the violence begins with the military police. Last Sunday (18), millions of Chileans took to the streets to celebrate a year of social upheaval that began in 2019. Among the files in Santiago, a church was reportedly set on fire under the influence of undercover police.

At the same demonstrations, a 26-year-old was reportedly killed by the Carabineros – the Chilean military police. Aníbal Villarroel was riding his bike to his home when he passed the demonstration and, according to witnesses, was shot dead by the carbines.

AHORA – Población La Victoria. Look out for Anibal Villarroel’s instruction in police hands. Evidence of the brutal crime committed by the young man riding his bike to his home in Villa Sur. He believes the most important fire is the government in the state pic.twitter.com/2zqGii28oK

– Paola Dragnic (@PaoladrateleSUR) October 20, 2020

According to the organizers of the law, around 30,000 people occupied Praça Itália in the city center, including around 580 for alleged acts of violence.

For Chilean journalist Marcela Cornejo, the repression intensified in the weeks leading up to the referendum, but since the end of the dictatorship it has been a permanent situation in Chilean society and is unpunished. She noted that despite 8,800 reports of human rights violations by the police in the past year, only one officer was convicted of his actions.

“And this will not only change with the dissolution of the Carabineros institution in Chile, since they all want citizenship. The state must take on the fight for truth and justice worldwide as an obligation, not only on paper, but also in facts. And they’re like that.” Once the facts are guaranteed, a change is required at the very root of the political and economic model that prevails in the country today, “he says.

A crowd occupied the main cities of the country last Sunday (18) to celebrate a year of protests. / Reproduction

Structural changes

The referendum was the response of the government of Sebastián Piñera (National Renewal) and the parliamentarians to the demands of the population. The vote, announced on November 25, 2019, just over a month after the protests began, was originally scheduled for April but has been postponed due to the pandemic.

According to opinion polls, the change will be adopted with around 70% of the vote, but doubts remain as to whether it is a new voter or part of the current Congress. The process of drafting the new constitution should take place over the next two years.

For Cornejo, some sectors of the Chilean right support “yes” because they know victory is imminent and seek the legitimacy to participate in the writing of the new Magna Carta.

“There is still a long way to go in this process, which began on October 19, 2019, and the final date will definitely not depend on the constitutional referendum we will start with,” the journalist said.

For the coordinator of the “Eu Aprovo Chile Digno” campaign, the referendum should initiate a process of profound changes in the country’s political and economic system.

For decades, Chile was considered a model for its economic stability in Latin America. However, this neoliberal system, which reduced the role of the state and increased privatization in all sectors, also caused the highest social inequality in the country. Region.

According to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), 1% of the Chilean population concentrates 26% of the wealth, while 66% of Chileans own 2% of the capital circulating in the country.

In addition, Chile is considered to be one of the most expensive countries on the continent. To cover the monthly basic costs such as rent, water bills, electricity and to purchase the basic food basket, 1,200 USD (approx. 6,600 R $) are required, while the minimum wage is 320 USD (approx. 1,7 thousand R $).

“In Chile, a political, media and economic system was introduced in the 1990s that legitimized itself before the people as a form of domestication. Under the concept that capitalist globalization ended history, they delegated national sovereignty to many foreign powers how transnational, “reports Juan Andres Lagos.

The constitutional referendum next Sunday (25) was announced last November in response to popular demonstrations. / Reproduction

Popular unit

The social upheaval was a moment of unity for several grassroots organizations on the Chilean left. Daniel Andrade of the Que Chile Decida Committee says it could be a reference for fighting in other Latin American countries.

“It is a fundamental process because we are able to end this constitution inherited from the dictatorship. I believe that this can set an example and encourage other struggle processes in the region,” he says.

Juan Andres Lagos also emphasizes the importance of the moment, arguing that reform is the basis for change in the Chilean system. It ensures that sectors of the institutional center-left are also called into question in this constituent process.

We can put an end to this constitution inherited from dictatorship.

“They defend the civil governments from 1990 onwards and say that under their administration the country has lived the best years of its history. And that is also changing because citizenship says: ‘I don’t want to live the way I lived, I want everything change ‘And that’s a very strong logic,’ he explains.

Cornejo, however, analyzes that the Chilean left’s lack of programmatic unity can lead to difficulties in moving the process forward.

“The social revolt promoted reunification, there has been progress, but there is still no moment in which this left of other times could be reborn. It proposes an alternative project that is diametrically opposed to the neoliberal system and that manages to meet the aspirations of the To give the population a meaning, “emphasizes the Chilean journalist.

