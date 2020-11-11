Port Equipment Market to Grow Significantly Via Container Handling Segment By 2025

Container handling segment in port equipment market will grow significantly in the forthcoming years owing to multipurpose utility of containers that can carry all sorts of goods as they are moved from one port to another. Imported grains like corn, wheat and rice are being shifted to containerized cargo due to convenience and cost efficiency. Container shipping can be cheaper owing to two-way functioning system and has made several of Asia’s food importers shift to containerization. Containers can be more adaptable, and elastic compared to the bulk facilities.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/3288

Expanding world trade and the rising need to reduce carbon dioxide emissions will foster port equipment market size over the forecast period. There has been an increasing demand for stronger and better port handling equipment, such as hybrid cranes with lower emissions, owing to a surge in the volume of goods being transported. Ongoing as well as new trade partnerships and agreements between enterprise across different nations will drive global port equipment market trends, in addition to upcoming international policies.

Continuous evolution of the maritime transport sector has a major impact on transport cost, trade volume and economic competitiveness, where adhering to the latest regulatory mandates represent a big challenge. Around 80% of international trade is done through ports, due to which they play an important role in connecting several developing countries which are gradually witnessing a growth in port communities and global import-export exposure. Industrialization in emerging economies will certainly create a substantial demand for modern port equipment to handle rising trade volumes.

Report by the Indian Ports Association says that 12 major ports in India had recorded 2.90 percent growth in handling of the cargo, poised at 699.04 million tons, during the 2018-19 fiscal year. The handling of fertilizers, containers and coal have driven the expansion of these ports, in turn requiring the installation of new equipment to handle them. Major ports in India handle nearly 60% of the total cargo traffic in the country, depicting a tremendous need for these equipment. Augmented import of fertilizers, POL (Petroleum, Oil and Lubricant) and coal have favorably impacted Asia Pacific port equipment market share.

With excellent load handling capacity and availability of numerous suitable options, cranes are expected to contribute substantially towards optimizing the management of port operations. Apparently, the first capital outlay for container crane is USD 5 million, having an assumed life of 20 years. Owing to reduced operational cost, that includes consumables and labors, the demand for high-performance cranes will increase significantly. Port equipment market will experience a notable shift in the direction of full-electric cranes, as they have a lower environmental impact and can recapture 75-80% of energy released.

Get this report Customized to your requirements@ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/3288

Some Point from Table of Contents:

Chapter 4 Port Equipment Market, By Equipment

4.1 Global port equipment market share by equipment, 2018 & 2025

4.2 Cranes

4.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.2.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.2.3 Ship to Shore Cranes

4.2.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.2.3.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.2.4 Yard crane

4.2.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.2.4.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.2.5 Others

4.2.5.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.2.5.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.3 Forklift Trucks

4.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.3.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.4 Terminal Tractors

4.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.4.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.5 Ship Loaders

4.5.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.5.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.6 Automated Guided Vehicles

4.6.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.6.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.7 Straddle Carrier

4.7.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.7.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.8 Reach Stacker

4.8.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.8.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.9 Tugboat

4.9.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.9.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @

https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/port-equipment-market

About Us: –

DecResearch.com, powered by GMI, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI. Via this platform, users not only get to answers to their questions about these reports, they also have an additional avenue to talk to the sales and research teams of GMI to learn more about the topics of their interest.

Contact Us: –

DecResearch.com

Website: – https://www.decresearch.com/

Email: info@decresearch.com