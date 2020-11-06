Port Equipment Market trends research and projections for 2019-2025

Rising demand for container handling cranes to reinforce port equipment market size

Expanding world trade and the rising need to reduce carbon dioxide emissions will foster port equipment market size over the forecast period. There has been an increasing demand for stronger and better port handling equipment, such as hybrid cranes with lower emissions, owing to a surge in the volume of goods being transported. Ongoing as well as new trade partnerships and agreements between enterprise across different nations will drive global port equipment market trends, in addition to upcoming international policies.

Continuous evolution of the maritime transport sector has a major impact on transport cost, trade volume and economic competitiveness, where adhering to the latest regulatory mandates represent a big challenge. Around 80% of international trade is done through ports, due to which they play an important role in connecting several developing countries which are gradually witnessing a growth in port communities and global import-export exposure. Industrialization in emerging economies will certainly create a substantial demand for modern port equipment to handle rising trade volumes.

Report by the Indian Ports Association says that 12 major ports in India had recorded 2.90 percent growth in handling of the cargo, poised at 699.04 million tons, during the 2018-19 fiscal year. The handling of fertilizers, containers and coal have driven the expansion of these ports, in turn requiring the installation of new equipment to handle them. Major ports in India handle nearly 60% of the total cargo traffic in the country, depicting a tremendous need for these equipment. Augmented import of fertilizers, POL (Petroleum, Oil and Lubricant) and coal have favorably impacted Asia Pacific port equipment market share.

With excellent load handling capacity and availability of numerous suitable options, cranes are expected to contribute substantially towards optimizing the management of port operations. Apparently, the first capital outlay for container crane is USD 5 million, having an assumed life of 20 years. Owing to reduced operational cost, that includes consumables and labors, the demand for high-performance cranes will increase significantly. Port equipment industry will experience a notable shift in the direction of full-electric cranes, as they have a lower environmental impact and can recapture 75-80% of energy released.

Rising investments across various industries and the subsequent expansion of ports will help boost the adoption of crane and forklifts. For instance, the Port of Virginia has confirmed that its Virginia International Gateway facility in Portsmouth has recently completed an expansion worth $320 million. The terminal will feature the largest of ship-to-shore cranes in the area, standing 170-foot- tall. It will also add 26 rail-mounted gantry cranes which help create more room to sort and stack shipping containers. The Port of Virginia reportedly handled 3 million TEUs of cargo in the year 2019 and is growing year to year.

Container handling segment in port equipment market will grow significantly in the forthcoming years owing to multipurpose utility of containers that can carry all sorts of goods as they are moved from one port to another. Imported grains like corn, wheat and rice are being shifted to containerized cargo due to convenience and cost efficiency. Container shipping can be cheaper owing to two-way functioning system and has made several of Asia’s food importers shift to containerization. Containers can be more adaptable, and elastic compared to the bulk facilities.

There has been a surge in the adoption of automated equipment that could reduce operating expenses by 25-55% and could raise productivity by 10-35%, steadily transforming port equipment industry outlook. Trelleborg and Cavotec are going to install automated mooring systems at Old City Harbor in Estonia, which would be used starting 2020. The technological advancement will majorly contribute to the growth of maritime sector in the region and improve mooring processes of ships, while reducing needed labor-hours and reinforcing environmental sustainability.

Europe has been witnessing rising sea and cargo transportation activities which will allow the region to become a key revenue pocket for port equipment market. Constant expansion and development in the port infrastructure has been providing greater opportunities for the penetration of advanced hybrid and electric products. Manufacturers are coming up with scores of innovative solutions, introducing automatic port equipment options to meet the increasing requirement of more efficient products with lower carbon footprint.

Market players like Liebherr, Konecranes, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy industries and American Crane & Equipment industries are consistently updating their products and offering novel solutions to port customers. Surging frequency of maritime trade will substantially fuel global port equipment market size, which is slated to exceed USD 9 billion by 2025.