Portable Air Compressor Market by Demand Analysis and Future Growth Outlook to 2026

Latin America portable air compressor market registered a market valuation of $865 million during 2019. Proliferating healthcare sector across the region’s developing countries is likely to bolster the market size through oil free compressor segment. Portable air compressors observe tremendous demand in the region’s healthcare sector for a wide number of applications oxygen supply, patient simulators, adjusting hospital seats and beds, vacuum or air aspirators, hospital headwalls, pumping of bandages, chiropractic and physiotherapy tables, and for autoclaves as well as sterilizing. Such extensive use in the regional healthcare industry is slated to augment the market share in coming years.

The global portable air compressor market is projected to observe significant business expansion due to the introduction of modern, more advanced air compressors that can offer better reliability and high performance in hazardous environments and harsh conditions. In addition, the increasing production of home appliances, automobiles, oil & gas coupled with the proliferating manufacturing and construction sectors across the world would positively impel product adoption.

According to a research report, the global portable air compressor market is likely to surpass a valuation of $8 billion by 2026.

Furthermore, some of the beneficial characteristic of the product, including less operating noise, compact size, better versatility, and enhanced cleaning abilities are likely to further push its demand over the coming years. This is because these characteristics allow portable air compressors to address a number of different applications across different industry verticals.

With regards to technology, portable reciprocating compressors are poised to observe a moderate amount of growth over the coming years owing to their increasing demand across emerging economies. These devices are observing this rising demand due to their low initial costs and performance improving technical developments, which further results a higher rate of product adoption across these regions.

In terms of lubrication, the extensive applications of oil-free portable air compressors in food & beverage, healthcare, and electronics industries are expected to augment segment sales over the coming years. The product observes wide-scale use across these industries as the presence of oil particulates in compressed air would have significantly disastrous consequences.

Oil free air compressors are used to clean the semiconductors, ICs, and complex chips in electronics companies. This is because oil contamination of these electronic components and other control instruments and automatic equipment like high precision sensors, thermostats, actuators, and relays among others may cause unexpected losses as well as breaks in production lines. Based on these determinants, the segment is slated to grow at a CAGR of about 4.5% throughout the projected time period.

Based on application, the increasing use of portable air compressors in semiconductor and electronics industries is slated to foster portable air compressor market expansion. In fact, the segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3.9% over the analysis period. Portable air compressors are used for numerous purposes such as operating sensitive valves, conveying components pneumatically, and cleaning printed circuits during servicing or after production. Furthermore, the growing production of electronic equipment throughout the Asia Pacific is likely to push air compressor demand across electronics and semiconductor applications through 2026.

Industry players are employing several methods such as acquisitions, collaborations, investments, and new product launches to gain a competitive edge over others. Taking December 2019 for instance, Atlas Copco unveiled four different types of portable air compressors, XA187 PLUS, XAV216 PLUS, XRH 1100 PLUS, XAWS 550 PACE, with unique technologies, designed to address specific operations.

Apart from Atlas Copco, Mat Holdings, Ciasons Industrial, Elgi Compressors, Hubei Teweite Power Technology Company Limited, Sullivan-Palatek, Doosan Portable Power, Rolair Systems, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Kaeser Kompressoren SE, Gardner Denver, and Sullair are few of the key companies operating in the portable air compressor market landscape.

