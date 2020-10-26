Porto Alegre: Manuela leads in the 1st and 2nd round of the poll

A new poll carried out by the Methodus Institute and published on Friday (23) by the Correio do Povo newspaper on the dispute with the Porto Alegre City Hall leads Manuela D’Ávila (PCdoB) to race the electoral intentions with a difference of to lead more than ten percentage points in relation to the runner-up José Fortunati (PTB).

The research brings the following result into the stimulated scenario when the candidate’s name is presented to the voter:

Manuela D’Ávila (PCdoB): 24.9%

José Fortunati (PTB): 14.2%

Sebastião Melo (MDB): 10.5%

Nelson Marchezan Jr. (PSDB): 9.5%

Juliana Brizola (PDT): 4.8%

Fernanda Melchionna (PSol): 2.1%

João Derly (Republican): 1.8%

Gustavo Paim (PP): 1.4%

Valter Nagelstein (PSD): 1.1%

Júlio Flores (PSTU): 0.4%

Rodrigo Maroni (professionals): 0.4%

Montserrat Martins (PV): 0.1%

Luiz Delvair (PCO): 0.0%

Don’t know: 13.2%

White / Zero: 15.8%

Manuela leads in the second round in three scenarios

The survey also simulated three scenarios for the second round, with Manuela winning in all of them. Against Fortunati, the PCdoB candidate has 39.9% of voting intentions while the former mayor has 31.4%, whites and zeros 22.3% and 6.4% said they did not know.

The other scenario includes Manuela with 41.7% of voting intentions, Sebastião Melo with 30.4%, whites and zeros are 20.1% and 7.8% said they did not know. Finally, Manuela has 41.9% of intentions against the current mayor, while Marchezan has 23.8%, whites and zeros 27.3% and 7.0% don’t know.

Spontaneous

Manuela also has the spontaneous intention to vote when the voter says who he will vote without the names of the candidates being presented. The candidate appears with 15.1% of the voting intentions, followed by Fortunati with 8.7%, Melo with 8.5%, Marchezan with 5.0%, Melchionna with 1.4%, Derly with 0.6%. Nagelstein with 0.5%, Flores with 0.2%, don’t know, add up 46.2% and 11.6 decided for white or zero.

Assessment of the governor and the current mayor

The opinion of the respondents on the management of Governor Eduardo Leite (PSDB) was also rated and rated as terrible or bad for 30.8%. regularly to 43.7%; and excellent or good for 23.8%. With regard to the current Mayor Nelson Marchezan Júnior (PSDB), 55.8% think his government is bad or bad; 27.3% regularly; and 15.6% as excellent or good.

The survey was registered between October 15th and 28th at the Regional Electoral Court (TRE) under the number RS ​​- 05480/2020 and included 800 people. The margin of error is more or less 3.5 percentage points of the results obtained in a confidence interval of 95.0%. More information can be found on the Correio do Povo website.

Source: BdF Rio Grande do Sul

Edition: Katia Marko