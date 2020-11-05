Porto Alegre: Most of the candidates for the city council are men

The Multidisciplinary Study Group on Positive Action (GEMAA) conducted a survey of the statistics of candidates for city council in these local elections in some Brazilian capitals and confirmed that Porto Alegre follows the average for the entire state of Rio Grande do Sul: the most candidate for city council are white men.

In the capital, few parties confirmed this trend and none of them reached 25% of black candidates. The GEMAA is part of the Institute for Social and Political Studies at the State University of Rio de Janeiro.

According to experts heard by the BdF RS, these data reflect the racism that structures Brazilian society and affects blacks’ difficulties in fitting into party rooms. Likewise, the parties themselves tend not to give black sections of the population credibility by directing more resources and party structures to white candidates.

It is also worth remembering that self-declaration questions have been raised on the same matter: there is a conflict between the brown man’s identity. According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), this group belongs to black identity. However, in addition to fraud in the self-explanatory system, there is disagreement about this interpretation.

The survey carried out by GEMAA took into account the data contained in the Register of the Supreme Electoral Court (TSE), and due care should be taken in analyzing the racial issue in Brazil.

In Porto Alegre, the candidates for the City Council will generally be:

51% of white men;

23% of white women;

16% of black men;

10% of black women.

White cut

The PCB is the party with the lowest number of white men among its candidates for the City Council (20%) in Porto Alegre, followed by the PV (24%), Pode (25%) and AVANTE (25%). Additionally, only PSL (38%), Patriota (38%) and PSOL (39%) have 40% fewer candidates for their councilors than white men.

At the other end of the list, three parties have more than 60% of city council candidates as white men: PRTB (61%), PL (63%) and DEM (64%).

Pode has 75% of its candidacies filled by white women and is the party that registered this cut the most. If you add up their candidacies for white men, it is clear that the party had no record of black candidates (25% white men and 75% white women). In addition to Pode, only PSTU had no record of black uses (50% white men and 50% white women). The two parties registered most of the candidacies for white women. After that, PROS and PCBs appear, both with 40% of white women.

In addition to Pode and PSTU, two parties stood out in the white sector: PRTB and PL will have more than 90% of their candidates for a white city council.

The parties with records of candidacies for councilors who are racially more diverse in the capital are:

PV – 24% black women and 41% black men = 65%

AVANTE – 19% black women and 44% black men = 63%

PCB – 0% black women and 40% black men = 40%

The GEMAA poll also reveals inequality in the presence of black women in party records. We can, PSTU, PRTB, PROS, PATRIOTA and PCB have no registered black council members. PV and AVANTE had the highest records. It’s worth noting that neither party had at least a quarter of the black candidates.

Parties with the highest number of candidates are very unequal

According to TSE, the parties that presented the most candidates for city council in Porto Alegre were PDT (55), PSDB (54), MDB (54) and SOLIDARIEDADE (53).

Of the four, PDT had the least uneven recording. Still dominated by white men: 44% white men, 15% white women, 22% black men and 15% black women (59% white and 37% black).

The other three parties have roughly half of their candidates white men, less than a third of black men and women:

PSDB – 54% white men, 17% white women, 15% black men, and 13% black women

MDB – 48% white men, 22% white women, 20% black men, and 9% black women

SOL – 55% white men, 19% white women, 15% black men, and 11% black women

The graphic developed shows the distribution of race and gender by party in the capital cities / GEMAA / UERJ

Source: BdF Rio Grande do Sul

Edition: Marcelo Ferreira