Porto firefighters threaten to park vehicles outside INEM in protest – Portugal

The Fire Brigade Federation of the Porto District (FBDP) threatened today in protest against the lack of institutional cooperation of this organization to park the PEM vehicles (Emergency Medical Post) next to the INEM-Norte regional delegation for an indefinite period of time.

According to FBDP, it is about “the constant devaluation of the work developed by the Portuguese firefighters and the lack of institutional cooperation of INEM in a permanent subordination of its main partner of the integrated medical emergency system (humanitarian associations / fire departments)”.

Regarding a working meeting on October 29, the association announced that it had been “unanimously approved” to dispatch the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Finance and all mayors, the National Emergency and Protection Agency, Civil (ANEPC) and the Portuguese Fire Brigade and the Porto District Civil Protection Commission on a number of complaints.

In three points, around 80% of the fire brigades present at the meeting warned of the “necessity of immediate distribution of the complete personal protective equipment by the ANEPC to the fire brigades in accordance with the technical guidelines of INEM No. 09/2020”. in quantity and quality according to the services provided “, if one considers that the” deliveries made so far are far below the needs “.

In the second complaint, firefighters point to the immediate review of the protocol with INEM (Article 7-B of Law No. 42/2020 of August 18) in order to mitigate the high cost of providing emergency medical services. pre-clinical emergency, namely by reviewing the quarterly reimbursement tables and exit bonuses “.

At this point, the assembled companies also point out that “there is an urgent need to review the protocol for the implementation of the PEMs with regard to reimbursements related to motor insurance and maintenance”.

“The costs for disinfection / decontamination and downtime of vehicles are also added in the context of a pandemic,” emphasizes the document, in which the “average monthly calculation of the additional costs of approx. 45 euros / service of the voluntary fire brigade” and “that” multiplied by the average number of services per month, 12,000 appearances, is more than half a million euros, values ​​at which associations replace the state and which lead to a financial collapse “.

The undersigned reaffirm the “lack of institutional loyalty to INEM by its partner firefighters in unilaterally deciding to prohibit their employees who are cumulative volunteer firefighters from performing this role and to threaten them with disciplinary action”.

The document concludes that the “failure to implement the above measures” and the “urgent review of the protocol between AHBV / INEM / ANEPC within a maximum period of 72 hours” provide relief and the protection of the property of the population of the district in question port “.

At the end of this period, the document says: “In protest with the regional delegation of INEM-Norte, the fire brigades of the Porto district will park the vehicle rescue station (PEM) for an indefinite period of time.”

Speaking to Lusa, the Coimbrões Fire Brigade Commander Luís Araújo stressed that the symbolic protest “will never question the provision of assistance to reserve ambulances, which demonstrates the importance of participating in the Integrated Medical Emergency System (SIEM).”

Lusa tried to get a response from INEM but so far it has not been able to.