Portrait painter Günter Rittner dies

Famous actors sat his portrait. You can also admire his work in the Chancellor’s Gallery. Now the painter Günter Rittner has died at the age of 93.

Munich (dpa) – Günter Rittner, one of the most important contemporary German portrait painters, has died. He died peacefully at the age of 93 in a home for the elderly in Munich, his son confirmed on Thursday.

The artist had painted celebrities such as Heinz Rühmann, Curd Jürgens, Walter Scheel and Franz Josef Strauss. His portraits of Ludwig Erhard and his successor Kurt Georg Kiesinger are exhibited in the Chancellor Gallery.

The people whose faces he painted had a busy life. But for him they stopped and stood still. “I have the gift of empathizing with people and accepting each other’s nature – for a while,” the Silesian native told the German news agency on his 90th birthday.

After a serious illness, he has relaxed in recent years. He would just like to make an exception for Chancellor Angela Merkel, she had revealed on her birthday. “That was his dream, but unfortunately it didn’t work out anymore,” said his son.

Even so, Rittner left behind many enduring “images of people”: he published 75 portraits in a picture book of the same name and created more than a thousand images before his death on Monday.