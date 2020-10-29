Portugal below the EU average in the equality index – society

Portugal ranks 16th in the 2020 Gender Equality Index and is thus below the European Union (EU) average, having increased by 1.7 percentage points since 2017.

Since 2010, when the index – an initiative of the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE), an EU agency based in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania – was published, Portugal has climbed four places in the table, currently led by Sweden, Denmark and France.

The best performers in Portugal are in health (although it only ranks 20th among Member States) and work (15th).

The greatest inequalities between the sexes are found in relation to time (household chores and family help), with Portugal being the third country at the end of the table.

Inequalities are also great when it comes to power, but like most Member States, Portugal ranks 13th.

Still, time and power are the areas where Portugal has developed the most since 2010.

In terms of realm of power, Portugal is one of six countries with mandatory corporate gender equality legislation, but it is still below target.

In 2017, Portugal set quotas for women in listed and listed companies, and in one year the representation of women on boards of directors and supervisory bodies rose from 16.2% to 24.8%.

“Political will has an impact. The policy of equality in company administrations has an impact on economic decisions,” analyzes the Lithuanian Jolanta Reingarde, researcher and project coordinator at EIGE, in an interview with Lusa on Skype.

France is the only EU country in which more than 40 percent women are represented on company boards. Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Holland, Finland and Sweden make up around a third of women.

“These countries are leaders in the EU, but if others don’t follow them, there will be a slowdown,” warns Carlien Scheele, Director of EIGE, in the same interview.