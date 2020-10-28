Portugal buys one million rapid tests for Covid-19 – Executive Digest

Portugal will buy a million rapid tests for Covid-19, the Secretary of State for Health António Lacerda Sales announced on Wednesday at the presentation conference of the Epidemiological Bulletin of the Directorate General for Health (GS) and Evolution of the pandemic in Portugal.

Lacerda Sales emphasized that the rapid antigen tests will be used from November 9th. The government will have a million tests carried out, which will benefit from European funding from the Red Cross.

The director of the National Health Institute, Dr. Ricardo Jorge, Fernando de Almeida, also present at today’s conference, said Portugal is following the testing work of other European countries, but in the case of rapid antigen tests, “Portugal is in the front line,” he said.

Fernando de Almeida announced that INSA is conducting a comparability study between tests and their respective usage strategies.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,395 people have died and counted, which means the worldwide legality rate was 1.9% and over 70 years 10.8%. “We are in a critical phase of the pandemic,” warned Lacerda Sales.

The Minister of Health also stressed that the Ministry of Health needs to continue to make decisions in addition to the efforts demanded by citizens.