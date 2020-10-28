Portugal from the Swiss “black list” – world

The Swiss federal authorities decided this Wednesday to lift entry restrictions for people from most of the countries and regions that were on their blacklist, including Portugal.

Citizens or travelers from these countries no longer have to complete a 10-day quarantine on arrival with a fine of 10,000 Swiss francs (9,350 euros).

In order to decide whether a state or a zone is at high risk of infection, new infections per 100,000 people in the last 14 days are taken into account.