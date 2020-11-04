Portugal is entering a new phase of the disaster situation. The renewal extends until the 15th Executive Digest

On October 31, the Council of Ministers approved a resolution renewing the disaster situation across continental territory from midnight on November 4 to 11:59 pm on November 15, 2020.

The list of municipalities is updated every 15 days according to the same criteria (more than 240 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days).

“At the same time, a criterion for territorial continuity is set because, although certain municipalities are not part of this European Center for Disease Prevention and Control criterion, they are surrounded by other municipalities with a high number of cases,” you can read the document.

In addition to the municipalities of Felgueiras, Lousada and Paços de Ferreira, the municipalities of Alcácer do Sal, Alcochete, Alenquer, Alfândega da Fé, Alijó, Almada, Amadora, Amarante, Amares, Arouca and Arruda were identified. dos Vinhos, Aveiro, Azambuja, Baião, Barcelos, Barreiro, Batalha, Beja, Belmonte, Benavente, Borba, Braga, Bragança, Cabeceiras de Basto, Cadaval, Caminha, Cartaxo, Cascais, Castelo Branco, Castelo de Paiva, Celorico de Basto, Chamusca, Chaves, Cinfães, Constância, Covilhã, Espinho, Esposende, Estremoz, Fafe, Figueira da Foz, Fornos de Algodres, Fundão, Gondomar, Guarda, Guimarães, Idanha-a-Nova, Lisbon, Loures, Macedo de Cavaleiros Maia, Marco de Canaveses, Matosinhos, Mesão Frio, Mogadouro, Moimenta da Beira, Moita, Mondim de Basto, Montijo, Murça, Odivelas, Oeiras, Oliveira de Azeméis, Oliveira de Frades, Ovar, Palmela, Paredes de Coura, Wallacova, Penafiel, Peso da Régua, Pinhel, Ponte de Lima, Porto, Póvoa de Varzim, Póvoa de Lanhoso, R. Edondo, Ribeira de Pena, Rio Maior, Sabrosa, Santa Comba Dão, Santa Maria da Feira, Santa Marta de Penaguião, Santarém, Santo Tirso, São Brás de Alportel, São João da Madeira, São João da Pesqueira, Sardoal, Seixal, Sesimbra, Setúbal, Sever do Vouga, Sinus, Sintra, Sobral de Monte Agraço, Tabuaço, Tondela, Trancoso, Trofa, Tal de Cambra, Valença, Valongo, Viana do Alentejo, Viana do Castelo, Vila do Conde, Vila Flor, Vila Franca de Xira, Vila Nova de Cerveira, Vila Nova de Famalicão, Vila Nova de Gaia, Vila Pouca de Aguiar, Vila Real, Vila Velha de Ródão, Vila Verde, Vila Viçosa and Vizela.

Resolution 92-A / 2020 therefore establishes the following:

– the replacement of the civic duty for home collecting, stating that citizens are not allowed to circulate in public squares and streets, as well as on spaces and private streets corresponding to public streets, with the exception of authorized shifts.

– As part of the organization of work, the time difference in these districts is compulsory, as is the compulsory adoption of the teleworking system, provided that the functions in question allow it in accordance with legal provisions.

– Retail, service and commercial establishments close at 10:00 p.m., and catering establishments cannot have tables with more than six people and close at 10:30 p.m.

– Celebrations and other events where more than five people gather are prohibited unless they belong to the same household.

– Prohibition of holding fairs and insurrectionary markets, unless approved by the responsible President of the Territorial Council, provided that the safety conditions and compliance with the guidelines of the General Directorate of Health (DGS)

– Religious ceremonies and certain shows are permitted without prejudice to compliance with the rules set by the DGS.

In the rest of mainland Portugal – which is not covered by special measures – the defined disaster regime continues to apply.