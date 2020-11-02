Portugal is Europe’s top travel destination for the fourth year in a row – Executive Digest

Portugal has just been voted the best travel destination in Europe for the fourth year in a row in the 2020 edition of the World Travel Awards, the Oscars of Tourism, an award given by industry professionals whose ceremony this year took place in a virtual format.

The city of Porto won the award for the best city break destination in Europe, Lisbon was named the best European cruise destination and the Algarve is again the best travel destination in Europe. In total, Portugal received 21 awards in the various categories.

“It is with particular pride that we received this award in this atypical year”, affirmed the State Secretary for Tourism, Rita Marques. “This is further evidence of the international trust in our fate and recognition that the properties of Portugal remain intact and can be discovered by anyone who wishes to visit us, always observing the rules set by the authorities. Health, safety and trust are indisputable synonyms of the national tourist offer, ”he added.

Voting for the world edition of these awards has ended and the results will be announced on November 27th.

The following is the full list of awards (21) presented to Portugal at the 2020 World Travel Awards – Europe Edition:

_ Europe’s leading design hotel 2020 – 1908 Lisboa Hotel

_ Europe’s leading luxury hotel 2020 – Belmond Reid’s Palace

_ Europe’s leading lifestyle resort 2020 – Conrad Algarve

_ Europe’s leading tourism development project 2020 – Dark Sky Alqueva

_ Europe’s Responsible Tourism Award 2020 – Dark Sky Alqueva

_ Europe’s leading luxury resorts & villas 2020 – Dunas Douradas Beach Club SA

_ Europe’s leading wine region Hotel 2020 – L’AND Vineyards

_ Europe’s Leading Cruise Destination 2020 – Lisbon, Portugal

_ Europe’s leading cruise port 2020 – Lisbon cruise port

_ Europe’s most romantic resort 2020 – Monte Santo Resort

_ Europe’s leading adventure tourist attraction 2020 – Passadiços do Paiva (Arouca UNESCO Global Geopark), Portugal

_ Europe’s leading lifestyle hotel 2020 – Pestana CR7 Lisboa, lifestyle hotel

_ Europe’s leading all-inclusive resort 2020 – Pestana Porto Santo all-inclusive beach and spa resort

_ Europe’s leading 2020 city break destination – Porto, Portugal

_ Europe’s leading boutique hotel 2020 – Sublime Comporta

_ Europe’s leading airline to Africa 2020 – TAP Air Portugal

_ Europe’s leading airline to South America 2020 – TAP Air Portugal

_ Europe’s leading in-flight magazine 2020 – Up Magazine (TAP Air Portugal)

_ Europe’s leading travel destination 2020 – Portugal

_ Europe’s leading beach destination 2020 – The Algarve, Portugal

_ Europe’s leading luxury boutique hotel 2020 – Valverde Hotel