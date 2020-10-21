Portugal “is not a corrupt country”, but there will be no impunity, defends the National Director of PJ – Portugal

The National Director of the PJ this Wednesday promised to step up the fight against corruption and all other economic and financial crime, but stressed that Portugal “is not a corrupt country” and that the national institutions are “corrupt”.

“The country is not corrupt and the institutions are not corrupt,” said Luís Neves, adding, “yes there are corrupt people” and the judicial police (PJ) will “step up this fight against corruption” and economic and financial crime in general .

The National Director spoke at the festive ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the PFY, which was attended by, among others, the President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the Prime Minister, António Costa, and the Minister of Justice, Francisca van Dunem, for state and security forces.

At the end of the ceremony, Luís Neves made it clear that by stating that “the country is not corrupt”, he was rebelling against populist speeches on the matter by guaranteeing in his official intervention that “there is no impunity” for corruption and thus related crimes, he said, “undermine the Portuguese economy”.

At the ceremony in which the President of the Republic bestowed the Order of Infante D. Henrique on the PFY, Luis Neves highlighted the values ​​of “integrity, impartiality, courage and seriousness” that guide these superior police forces and pointed out the dangers of doing so related challenges towards rapprochement nationally and internationally, including “terrorism and the rise of populism and hate speech”.

“The times to come are not easy, but we are not neglecting the responsibilities,” stressed the national director of the PJ, who welcomed the fact that the current government has approved the new statute and bio-law of this criminal investigation department already in place.

The PJ’s national director also warned of the need for these police forces to focus on cybercrime (which is expanding), as well as the fight against arms and drug trafficking and the fight against terrorism with “new outfits”.

Regarding the state budget and the PFY’s management of public funds, Luís Neves said that “the PJ is a safe investment” because there is “a guaranteed return” in the fight against crime and in the confiscation of illegal goods and assets and through crime is washed.

He also appealed to the remaining security forces and also to the armed forces in fighting all forms of crime and welcomed the government’s efforts to launch new tenders for the admission of new inspectors and specialists / experts to the PJ, an issue that was also on the agenda the Justice Minister said when he said that 150 new inspectors have entered and that a tender has already been opened for another hundred.

Luís Neves was optimistic about the future work of the PFY, combined with investment and technological equipment, as well as strengthening human resources and better working conditions.