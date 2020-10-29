Portugal is one of the five European countries where less can be saved – society

Portugal is one of the five European countries where the population is saving less than before the Covid-19 pandemic, with a percentage of 48%, which is higher than the European average (39%).

According to the study by “Intrum ECPR – European Consumer Payments Report 2020, White Paper COVID-19”, which looked at how covid-19 affects consumer finances in Portugal, families with children can compare to children due to the pandemic (60%) without children (40%).

The analysis carried out concludes that Poland is hardest hit by this crisis with a share of 64%, followed by Hungary (56%), Italy (53%), Greece (52%) and Portugal (48%) , in contrast to Denmark (18%), a country where consumers are less feeling the impact of the pandemic on their savings.

When asked about the ability to save over the long term to ensure a good retirement, the ages 38-44 and 55-64 are the ones who are less confident.

The study also shows that the percentage of women (47%) who say they cannot save for their retirement is higher than that of men (38%).

In a statement sent to the Lusa agency, the person in charge of the company that promoted the study in Portugal, which involved 5,000 consumers in 24 countries last May, stressed that the pandemic had differently affected the finances and consumption habits of Portuguese people.

“While some face a difficult reality, they suffer from wage cuts or even lose their jobs, but still have to pay the same expenses, others, those whose incomes have not fallen, have had some level of savings over the past few years unprecedented, “said Intrum Portugal Director General Luís Salvaterra, mentioned in the note released today.

The study was carried out as part of the World Savings Day, which was launched on October 31 by the World Society of Savings Banks to promote personal savings and strengthen people’s economic self-sufficiency.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.1 million deaths worldwide since December last year, 2,395 of them in Portugal.