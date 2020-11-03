Portugal is set to return to a state of emergency this week – Executive Digest

The President of the Republic holds a diploma confirming the return of Portugal to a state of emergency and promotes the “observer”.

According to the online publication, the President of the Assembly of the Republic, Ferro Rodrigues, plans to schedule the plenary session tomorrow at the Conference of Heads of State or Government, where the decree on the state of emergency will be voted on.

The process will then continue and the vote will take place between Thursday or Friday of this week, for which a majority is expected given the obvious position of the central bloc.

For the past two days, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has listened to the parties and the social partners and will now be able to send the decree on the state of emergency to the Assembly of the Republic.

As stipulated in the Constitution, “the declaration of a state of emergency is subject to a hearing by the government and approval by the Assembly of the Republic”. Therefore, today or tomorrow morning, the President of the Republic should send the proposed decree to the government for comment and then to the Assembly of the Republic for discussion and vote.

It is important to remember that this will be a legal framework. It will allow specific constitutional principles to be repealed, but it will be up to the government to define what measures it will apply.

When the Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa government presented the proposal this Monday, it stated that this step is necessary as it is a “preventive measure” that will ensure greater flexibility in the possible measures.

It is a “special moment” for the tribute at a “very painful moment” when more restrictions had to be placed on the population, said Costa.

According to Costa, the government proposed a state of emergency “to be able to remove legal doubts” with the possibility of “restrictions on freedom of movement”.

“It is important that this government capacity is legally strengthened,” he said.

This decision, he further explained, was relevant to the possibility of “restrictions on freedom of movement; and legitimize the introduction of temperature control measures in workplaces and in public places, as this is a determining element for the risk assessment. “

It also aims at “harnessing the resources and resources of the health and private sectors, and there is no doubt that human resources can be mobilized – armed forces, officials who cannot be in the normal course of activities, teachers, etc. – this can be used to increase health efforts to track or monitor work. “

Costa added that it should be checked every 15 days and estimated that it should be extended if the development of the pandemic warrants it. “The state of emergency should raise awareness of the health crisis among Portuguese citizens.”

Costa left open the need to limit circulation in the 121 boroughs already identified as high-risk, but the possibility of curfew over the weekend to stop family reunions will be removed for the time being. “The order of the curfew at the weekend is a great violence and an excess,” he said.