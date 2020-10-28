Portugal leaves the Swiss list of countries with conditional arrivals – Executive Digest

The Swiss federal authorities decided today to lift entry restrictions for people from most of their blacklisted countries and regions, including Portugal.

Citizens or travelers from these countries no longer have to complete a 10-day quarantine on arrival with a fine of 10,000 Swiss francs (9,350 euros).

In order to decide whether a state or a zone is at high risk of infection, new infections per 100,000 people in the last 14 days are taken into account.

If the incidence in the country concerned in Switzerland exceeds at least 60% – according to the latest figures more than 760 per 100,000 inhabitants – the country will be blacklisted.

On September 25, Switzerland added travelers to its list of countries that were quarantined upon arrival in Switzerland, including Portugal.

Switzerland was relatively spared in the first wave of the pandemic in spring, but the number of daily cases has doubled each week for a few weeks now.

The authorities have already warned that hospital structures can be overloaded within two weeks if the population does not make an effort.

Starting Thursday October 29th, discos and nightclubs will be closed “and indefinitely”, while restaurants and bars will close at 11:00 PM.

All events with more than 50 people as well as all non-professional sports and cultural activities with more than 15 people are prohibited.

Switzerland will also approve rapid tests from November 2nd.

“Nobody wants a second semi-definition,” emphasized Federal President Simonetta Sommaruga when presenting the new measures.

In neighboring France, only the Hauts-de-France, capital and Polynesia regions remain on the list, which means that the statistics of the pandemic there are worse than Switzerland’s.

Due to the very close mutual connections and the tens of thousands of inhabitants of France, who make up an important part of the Swiss economy, only the border regions to Switzerland have been spared until today.

The list of conditional arrival countries and regions that had dozens of names has therefore been shortened to include only the French regions mentioned, plus Andorra, Armenia, Belgium, and the Czech Republic.