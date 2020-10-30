Portugal welcomes a group of 22 unaccompanied minors from refugee camps in Greece – Society

This Friday, Portugal welcomes the second group of 22 unaccompanied minors from refugee camps in Greece, announced by the office of Minister of State and the Presidency.

The government note said the minors in this group are primarily from Pakistan, Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Gambia.

The reception will take place in the North, Center and Lisbon regions, the same note says.

“Like the first group of 25 minors who arrived in July, these unaccompanied children and young people – aged 10 and over – will be admitted as part of the voluntary relocation program,” explains the Portuguese government. Minors are accommodated in specialized reception units of a temporary nature, followed from “forwarding to appropriate responses to their expectations and individual life projects”.

According to the Portuguese executive, the integration and reception of refugees has been “a government priority in an ongoing effort involving the central government, local authorities and civil society organizations”.

Also stresses that this “concerted action” has been recognized by the United Nations (UN), including the United Nations Agency for Migration – the International Organization for Migration -, the European Union (EU) and the Council of Europe.

“Portugal has actively participated in the various reception and integration programs for refugees. The Portuguese government recognized the particular vulnerability of unaccompanied minors and responded to calls by the Greek government and the European Commission for the relocation of the approximately 5,500 minors living in the The EU found country that shows the availability of up to 500 children and young people, “says the ministry, headed by Mariana Vieira da Silva.

The Portuguese Government also stresses that the defense of solidarity “is of particular importance” given the situation in Campo de Moria last September, which strengthens Portugal’s commitment to the reception of these children and young people and integrates this second group with some minors from the island Lesbos “.