Portuguese consulates operate while in custody in England – Executive Digest

Portuguese consulates in the UK will continue to operate “unchanged” during custody in England starting Thursday to stop the Covid-19 pandemic, Ambassador Manuel Lobo Antunes said today.

“Without prejudice to new measures that could be announced or a negative development in the public health situation, the consular network in this country will continue to function unchanged,” Lobo Antunes said in a message published on the social network Facebook.

The diplomat urges UK-based Portuguese residents to comply with current regulations to contain the transmission of the new coronavirus and recommends that the use of consular posts in the UK “be limited to what is strictly necessary or urgent”.

Portugal has two consulates in the UK, London and Manchester, both in England, which also cover the regions of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The service is by appointment.

During the first detention between March and May, the two consulates interrupted personal service and only responded to emergency situations.

The UK Parliament will vote on Wednesday on the UK government’s proposal for a four-week detention, during which most of the trade will be closed. Bars and restaurants are limited to outdoor sales, but schools and universities remain open.

People must stay home until December 2, except for work, exercise, and important purchases.

Due to the system of decentralized government, the restriction only applies in England, but the autonomous governments of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales have also imposed severe restrictions.

Wales and Northern Ireland are in custody until November 9 and 13, respectively, while Scotland is evaluating this hypothesis after putting in place a system of five levels of restrictions.

With 46,853 officially registered deaths, the United Kingdom is the European country with the highest number of deaths from Covid-19 and the fifth in the world behind the United States of America, Brazil, India and Mexico.

According to a report by the French agency AFP, the Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.2 million deaths and more than 46.9 million cases of infection worldwide.

In Portugal, 2,635 people died from 149,443 confirmed cases of infection, according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus that was discovered in Wuhan, a city in central China, in late December 2019.