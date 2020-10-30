Portuguese GDP is down 5.8% yoy and up 13.2% in the third quarter – Executive Digest

Portugal’s gross domestic product (GDP) declined 5.8% in the second quarter of the year, but rebounded 13.2% from the second quarter of this year, the National Statistics Institute (INE) announced today.

“In the third quarter of 2020, gross domestic product (GDP) recorded an annual decline of 5.8% in real terms, after a sharp decline of 16.4% in the previous quarter,” according to a quick estimate published today by INE.

Compared to the second quarter, real GDP rose by 13.2%, compared to the sharp decline in the previous quarter (chain fluctuation of -13.9%).