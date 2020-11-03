Portuguese-Luxembourgish youth among those injured in the attack in Vienna. Student employees recently arrived in Austria – Welt

A Portuguese-Luxembourg citizen is one of the wounded as a result of the attacks on Monday evening in Vienna, who is hospitalized. This was announced by a source from the Office of the Secretary of State for Portuguese Communities of the Lusa News Agency. The CM knows that he is a young working class student who recently arrived in the Austrian capital.

The same source informed the Portuguese that Portugal is following the development of the health status of this Portuguese-Luxembourgish person through the Portuguese embassy in Vienna, the Austrian capital, and the consular emergency office in cooperation with the Luxembourg authorities.

The Portuguese authorities are also in contact with the relatives of this Portuguese-Luxembourg citizen, one of the victims of this attack, which began with a shooting in a central street where the main synagogue in Vienna is located.