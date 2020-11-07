Portuguese shared about the obligation to wear a mask on the street – society

The Portuguese are very divided on whether it is mandatory to wear a mask on the street to prevent infection with the new coronavirus. This is the result of a Eurosondage study in which 55% also stated that they would not vote in a referendum on euthanasia.

In the survey for the Porto Channel and the weekly Sol, 48% of respondents say they agree to use a mask, 45% disagree and 7% have doubts or don’t know / don’t want to answer.

The use of masks in public spaces has been mandatory since October 28th. Violations are punishable by fines of up to 500 euros. This is evident from the law that was passed in Parliament only with the dissenting votes of the Liberal Initiative and the abstentions of BE, PCP and PEV. and unregistered deputy Joacine Qatar Moreira.

The division, which the poll shows, did not result in a vote in the Assembly of the Republic on October 23, in which more than two-thirds of favorable MPs were registered by banks PS, PSD, CDS-PP and PAN.

A possible referendum on euthanasia, which was rejected in parliament on October 23 with votes against PS, BE, PCP, PAN, PEV and nine PSD MPs (including chairman Rui Rio), showed that the people interviewed by Eurosondagem mostly did not want to .

When asked about a referendum on euthanasia, 55% of respondents said they would not vote against 25%, while 20% said they had doubts or did not know / answer.

Regarding the state budget for 2021, the final vote of which is scheduled for the next 26th, 58.5% want approval, 21% prefer lead and 20.5% have doubts or do not know / do not want to answer.

In terms of legislation, the PS appears at the top with 38.3%, followed by the PSD (29.7%), BE (8.3%), CDU (5.8%), Enough (5%), CDS (2) 7%), PAN (2.2%) and Liberal Initiative (1%).

The Eurosondage study was carried out between Monday and Thursday on the basis of 1,011 telephone interviews validated for landline and mobile communications and showed a maximum error of 3.08% with a probability of 95%.