POS Terminals Market Competitive Landscape and Outlook Report 2020-2025

The global POS terminals market is primarily driven by rising product penetration in numerous industry verticals. With a growing customer base, businesses are nowadays inclined towards opting advanced POS (point of sale) terminals. These systems have offered enhanced cost-effective benefits to sectors like BFSI, healthcare, retail, hospitality, and more. They also offer consumers the ability to make transaction using their debit or credit cards.

Indeed, with increasing penetration of smartphone devices and rising number of federal initiatives focused on accelerating digitalization, users are now choosing online payment methods to make transactions. An increase in number of cashless transactions could considerably impact POS terminals market share.

For instance, advanced nations like South Korea and Sweden are on the verge of becoming a cashless economy. Meanwhile, rise in number of e-commerce transactions in France, the UK and Germany is expected to stimulate Europe POS terminals industry growth. A research conducted also estimates that POS terminals market could be worth over USD 140 billion by 2026.

Surging adoption of cashless payments in major economies is likely to increase implementation of POS terminals across various industry verticals. POS terminals offer flexibility, ease in accessibility, mobility, and a better user experience. In addition, governments in multiple countries are pursuing various strategies in area of digital payment methods to support digitalization, which is further supporting POS terminals industry trends.

Against the backdrop of steady march towards a cashless economy, biometric POS systems have gained substantial relevance. Biometric technology in POS terminals provide secure payment solutions and convenience to customers. Financial organizations are progressively adopting biometric POS technology to strengthen their security and reduce payment frauds. Also, these systems improve payment process in retail outlets and aid quick check-outs at cash counters.

With a proliferating wave of digitalization, countries such as India, China, Japan, and the U.S. are exhibiting high adoption of biometric POS devices, majorly due to rapid technological advancements in the payment industry.

POS terminals are penetrating various industrial sectors, including retail, hospitality, warehousing & logistics industry, etc. Hospitality and retail sectors, in particular, are increasingly adopting these terminals due to requirement for customer analytics and enhanced ROI. Retail stores are also implementing tablet POS terminal as it saves installation costs and enables fast payment processing.

POS terminals are experiencing high demand in warehousing & logistics industry as well due to their ability to effectively manage distribution & inventory operations for better margins. These terminals offer order & work planning tools to maximize production efficiency. POS terminals also provide accounts of unclear stock control for warehouse operations, including order receipt, production, shipment, and delivery.

