Positive Displacement Blowers Market with Geographic Segmentation, Statistical Forecast and Competitive Analysis Report to 2024

Positive Displacement Blowers Market is forecast to exceed USD 3 billion; according to a new research report.

Positive displacement blowers (rotary lobe blowers) market shall be driven by growing demand from oil & gas industry, it is one of the biggest and steadily growing industry in recent times. Increasing consumption of oil & gas for transportation, industrialization and energy generation has increased rotary lobe blowers demand over the past few years. Oil & gas industry is anticipated to grow at 4% CAGR during the forecast period this can be attributed to the increasing demand from countries including the U.S. China and India. On the other hand, U.S.A., OPEC, Iran and Russia which are major producers of oil & gas globally are increasing their production due to the ongoing trade race between them, this will fuel the rotary lobe blowers market growth over the forecast timespan.

Another major growth driver in positive displacement blowers market is chemical industry, which has experienced healthy growth in past few years. In 2017, global chemical industry was valued close to USD 4 trillion and is projected to grow at a promising CAGR in the near future. This gigantic size and prominent growth rate of this industry shall propel product demand in the coming years.

High product and raw material cost shall restrain the product demand during the forecast timespan. Moreover, availability of numerous other blowers having better performance indices than rotary lobe blowers may pose challenge to positive displacement blowers Market growth over the forecast timespan. Rotary lobe blowers are regulated by local and regional government bodies through general pollution regulations, these regulations are likely to hamper the product demand in coming years.

Tri-lobe blowers will be the booming segment in positive displacement blowers market over the forecast period. European and North American countries use tri-lobe blowers at large scale which can be attributed to the advance nature of the industries in those countries. Economies in Asia Pacific including India, Bangladesh and Indonesia are the biggest consumer countries for twin-lobe blowers and are likely to create major demand for it in the coming years.

Asia Pacific has been the biggest market for rotary lobe blowers from last few years and it is anticipated to witness significant CAGR over the forecast period. Growing chemical, manufacturing and power generation sectors in Asia Pacific shall accelerate rotary lobe blowers demand over next few years. Europe was another major market for positive displacement blowers owing to its speedily growing chemical and water & wastewater treatment industries.

Many multinational and local companies are operating in the positive displacement blowers market. Some major global players are Aerzen, Universal Blower Pac, Kaeser, Shandong Zhangqiu Blower Co., Ltd, Kay International, Howden, Busch SE, Siemens, Eurus blowers, Hitachi Ltd. And Gardner Denver. Geographical expansion in terms of production facility is majorly adopted by global companies. For example, In June 2014, Hitachi America Ltd. Announced its new subsidiary in Mexico, Hitachi industrial Equipment Mexico. It is engaged in the sale and after sale services of Hitachi industrial equipment Systems Co. Ltd. Products.

