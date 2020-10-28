Postal vote: Supreme Court refuses to extend count – World

The U.S. Supreme Court gave Donald Trump and the Republicans an important victory by refusing to allow votes to be counted by mail after November 3 in Wisconsin. The decision, which sets a precedent for what can happen in other states that have made similar requests, risks missing tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of votes across the country. With 5 to 3 votes, the Colonel’s Conservative majority is still without Amy Coney Barrett, who took office after the vote – overturned the decision of a lower court that ruled that all of the votes cast on the day of the election and were due by the 9th, should be counted. Democrats argued the measure was intended to prevent delays caused by congestion on postal services during a pandemic period. The April primaries in the same state drew about 80,000 votes, which were received after the deadline.

“Who has voted can change”

Donald Trump claimed yesterday that some of the more than 60 million Americans who have voted ahead of time want to change their votes to vote for him. “One of the most frequently asked questions on Google since the second debate is ‘Can I change my voice?’ This means that you want to vote for me. The answer in most states is YES. Do it! These are the most popular elections. Important in your life, “the President wrote on Twitter yesterday. In fact, while not a majority, as Trump says, some American states allow voters who voted in advance to change their minds and change their votes. This is the case in Minnesota, Michigan, New York, Mississippi, and Wisconsin. In the latter state, voters can even change their vote up to three times. However, other key states in this race, such as Florida, Ohio, and North Carolina, do not allow changes.

Watergate gave succession without a vote

In the 244 years of US history, only one president has held office without being voted for office. It was Gerald Ford who was named Vice President by Richard Nixon in November 1973 after Spiro Agnew resigned on tax evasion. Then the president surrendered himself, who left in August 1974 and was accused of many illegals and obstruction of justice in the “Watergate case”. The democratic failure resulted from the scrutiny of the exercise of political functions, in this case by journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein of the Washington Post, and from the judiciary.

The lawsuit began with the arrest of five thieves on June 17, 1972 at Democratic Party headquarters in the Watergate residential complex in Washington. In fact, they didn’t want to steal, but rather install bugged wiretapping systems. Woodward noted that one of the attackers worked for the White House and the journalistic investigation never stopped. And he had clues from a “deep throat” made famous 40 years later as the FBI’s deputy director, Mark Felt. Nixon did everything to resist. He even threatened the “vice” Spiro Agnew with the threat of dismissal or death. He fell in August 1974. Gerald Ford succeeded him without a vote, signed his pardon, and experienced a humiliating withdrawal from Vietnam. He lost to Jimmy Carter with the presidents in 1976.