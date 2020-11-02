Pote brings Sporting to the top of the league sport

Sporting beat Tondela 4-0 that Sunday and rose to the top of the league, but with one more game than Benfica, who play in Bessa tonight. The Lions have not been responsible for the championship for three years. The coach made three changes to the team, with João Mário replacing Matheus Nunes, Tiago Tomás in place of Nuno Santos and Sporar in Jovane’s position. And Leon football was more offensive. The lions soon began to embarrass the Tondelense defenses. Five minutes into the game wasn’t over and Coates had already stepped aside despite being in a good position to score. Pedro Gonçalves is on his feet but it took him three times this Sunday to score Leon’s first goal. He had good chances (22 ‘and 36′) but his demands hit the goalkeeper. The goal was achieved with full justice, either for Pedro Gonçalves or for Sporting, already at the time of the discounts of the first part. Porro started and went to the second post, where Pedro Gonçalves seemed to make it 1-0. And the second part started when the first ended … With a goal from Pedro Gonçalves. In fact, the players involved were the same. Porro started Sporar (he did not reach the ball in the first goal), who assisted Pedro Gonçalves and shot from the left foot to 2-0. The offer was canceled by VAR by an offside of 11 centimeters. Sporting accelerated and the problems in the Tondelense region continued. Thanks to Trigueira for avoiding an escape by historical numbers. Given the Lions’ offensive avalanche, it was natural for Porro to score the 3-0 after a pass from Nuno Santos. But it was Sporar who set the bottom line in the discount period. The fair and undisputed triumph of the lion, who put Benfica under pressure for today’s game against Boavista on Bessa and leaves champions FC Porto six points away.

Pedro, a classic goalscorer

o Adán – It has not been tested.

Luís Neto – Almost without work, he limited himself to defense.

o Coates – head of a defense with a good night’s sleep.

o Feddal – It gave Mendes the freedom to go upstairs. A header failed.

Pedro Porro – Dynamic on the right side, good first shot to 3-0, straight to Nuno Santos.

João Palhinha – Cap in midfield, plays with quality. It gains confidence game after game.

o João Mário – a luxury game carrier dissatisfied with its shots – not very safe.

Pedro Gonçalves – Bisou is hungry for goals again and asserts himself as the most important player in the sport in every game. Has good arrival in the area and takes medium distance shooting easily

o Nuno Mendes – This junior is already showing the maturity of adult people. A motorcycle in the left gear always in high rotation. Cut, drive, pass, done, one machine.

o Sporar – Good game for the Slovenian striker. Mostly in the first goal, when the ball is passed to Pote, who assisted with the second goal. He made it 4-0 and deserves it.

Tiago Tomás – Moved to the right of the attack.

o Matheus Nunes – Replaced Palhinha and fulfilled what was asked.

o Nuno Santos – He got off the bench and stepped into the game to show that his place is on the field. He helped Porro make it 3-0 with quality.

o Jovane Cabral – The extended line has been updated.

Gonzalo Plata – No time to do anything.

ANALYZE

+ Pedro Gonçalves, the pot

Known for Pote, the Sporting striker is on his feet. Bold. He scored twice this Sunday and saw a goal by Porro canceled. He has already scored five goals on matchday six, as many as last season, and is closer to improving that record.

– Tondela is scared

Tondela performed in Alvalade without art and ingenuity. Very uncomfortable to defend and harmless to attack. And the defeat just doesn’t take historical shape as goalkeeper Trigueira avoided a handful of goals with difficult saves.

Goals canceled and expulsion?

Safe arbitration. Right, by voiding two goals, one for each side. González was seven inches out of play and Porro was moved more than half a meter. João Pedro could have seen a red after trying to bend Feddal.