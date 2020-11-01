Poverty threatens Portuguese people in Luxembourg who made Portugal poor – world

Hundreds of Portuguese in Luxembourg are turning to solidarity associations to avoid hunger after losing precarious jobs due to the pandemic. However, the majority refuse to return to Portugal, from where they are poor, even without funds.

“You are hungry. You are at home and have nothing to do that leads to discussion. The children do not understand. It is very sad,” says the Portuguese José Trindade, founder of Associação CASA, a social support center that he currently runs supported for Lusa. Almost 80 Portuguese families are struggling with unemployment.

José Trindade, who founded this center in 1980 to help other Portuguese people overcome the difficulties he experienced emigrating to this country in the 1970s, hides his concern about the current crisis, which he considers one of the worst ever , Not .

Despite the fact that the majority of Portuguese in Luxembourg have good living conditions for the time being, those who have arrived in recent years through employment agencies with precarious contracts have not yet achieved a stability that can withstand the effects of such a crisis you live.

“Many were unemployed overnight, especially in the areas where the Portuguese work the most: cleaning, construction and restoration,” he said.

In Luxembourg, where almost 100,000 Portuguese live (about one sixth of the population, estimated at 600,000), there are currently new measures in place to combat the pandemic, such as curfews, wearing masks when gathering with more than four people, closing cafes and restaurants at 11 p.m., limit the number of people received at home to four people and ban gatherings with more than 100 people.

At CASA, the Portuguese find an “immediate answer” because they had no income and, above all, because they also had a low income, in a country where “no one can live without money”, which guarantees the payment of housing.

This social center invests around 3,000 euros every month to support these families. These costs keep increasing and oblige the association to take creative initiatives to raise money, for example the recent sale of chestnuts.

But there are also other urgent needs, such as psychological support for these families in crisis, who arrive in a “very serious” emotional state.

The lack of funds also puts José Trindade to sleep, expressing his concern about the associations that supported the Portuguese community before the Pandid 19 pandemic through initiatives that went well beyond cultural manifestations and are now behind closed doors and in danger are close.

The concerns extend to CASA, where “41 people work to solve other people’s problems”. “These people need the job”.

In addition to the Portuguese, who have recently arrived with precarious employment contracts, those who take on more complex tasks and are currently teleworking are also at risk. “I’ve heard that they won’t go back to work after they quit telework,” he said.

According to José Trindade, the situation will worsen if workers are left without the “social pillows” offered by the Luxembourg state.

For all these reasons, the associative leader argues that the Portuguese state should be more concerned with institutions.

“We don’t want to replace consulates or embassies. We are different, but we need a budget to help embassies and consulates,” he said.

The Portuguese ambassador to Luxembourg, António Gamito, spoke to Lusa against the persistence of the Portuguese country in a situation of poverty.

“It is better to go back and live with dignity than to wait here,” he said, pointing out that the situation of these unemployed Portuguese tends to deteriorate because their less classified occupations are hardest hit.

He added: “If people are unemployed and cannot find work quickly, the situation of poverty will worsen.”

According to António Gamito, there are “few” cases of return requests to Portugal that reach the embassy: half a dozen since the pandemic began.

In his opinion, even in the midst of troubles, these Portuguese seem to believe that they will be able to overcome the situation because they will have very little help and inadequate support in this country, one of the most concerned in Europe is to have a living condition “.

The diplomat stressed that the Portuguese community in general lives well in Luxembourg.