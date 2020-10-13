Powder Coating Market Technology Advancement and Future Scope Till 2025

The report titled “Powder Coating Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Powder Coating market was valued at 12500 Milion US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Powder coating is a type of coating that is applied as a free-flowing, dry powder.

Powder coating is mainly used for coating of metals, such as household appliances, aluminum extrusions, drum hardware and automobile and bicycle parts.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Powder Coating Market: Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Somar Corporation (Japan)

PPG Industries, Inc. (US)

Axalta Coating Systems (US)

AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands)

The Valspar Corporation (US)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (US)

Asian Paints Limited (India)

Jotun A/S (Norway)

Berger Paints India Limited (India) and others.

Global Powder Coating Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Powder Coating Market on the basis of Types are:

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

On the basis of Application , the Global Powder Coating Market is segmented into:

Electrostatic Spray

Fluidized Bed

Others

Regional Analysis For Powder Coating Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Powder Coating Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Powder Coating Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Powder Coating Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Powder Coating Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Powder Coating Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

