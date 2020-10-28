Power Electronics Market Overview Worldwide Business Growth and Consumption Status, Segmentation and Drivers, Industry Survey and Trend To 2026

Owing to the broad expanse of application arenas, power electronics market, one of the most pivotal verticals of the electronics and media sphere has been estimated to garner substantial returns in the ensuing seven years. The extensive popularity of this business space can be attributed to its massive deployment across the automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, defense, aerospace, renewable energy systems, and ICT sectors. Furthermore, the competitive spectrum of power electronics market has been witnessing the unveiling of exceptional and innovative products equipped with emerging technologies, specifically developed for particular end-use disciplines.

The upcoming market players have been vying with the existing leading firms to build a robust presence in the industry. For instance, Navitas Semiconductor Inc., an emerging power electronics industry player based in the U.S., has recently launched the world’s first commercial Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Integrated Circuit which enables highly energy-efficient and low-cost power converters. Such dynamic product innovations are set to significantly alter the growth landscape of power electronics industry in the forthcoming years.

Power electronics products are also used extensively to enhance the productivity of myriad electronics equipment. To illustrate, power electronic component like a variable-speed motor in a washing machine will allow the equipment to run a high-speed cycle while efficiently removing extra water.

The rising adoption of smart grid networks is considerably bolstering power electronics market outlook. Smart grid technologies have several advantageous properties including their adeptness at leveraging digital communications and control systems in order to regulate energy flow and enhance power grid productivity and cost efficiency, thereby boosting industry penetration.

Power electronics demonstrate robust application potential in smart grid networks as DC/DC and AC/DC converters, LED systems and thyristors.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Power Electronics Market. They are as follows:

The growing eminence of greenhouse gases and high particulate matter is presenting massive environmental concerns in various emerging economies like China, necessitating the extensive implementation of electric vehicles in the region. This surge in popularity of EVs is anticipated to contribute heavily to China power electronics industry evolution.

In a bid to encourage higher acceptance of electrically powered mobility solutions, China has commenced the development and operation of EV charging stations across eight prominent highways with highest traffic density in the region; the Shanghai-Beijing connection route, for instance.

China is making immense strides in the development of EV charging stations with investments of over $700 million directed towards this endeavor, which is likely to fuel power electronics industry outlook. The region is aiming towards creating nearly 10,000 charging stations comprising over 120,000 EV charging points which are projected to become operational by 2020.

