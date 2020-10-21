Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2025

The Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Market Forecast Report provides details analysis of Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions industry which will accelerate your business. Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions market report covers the current state of business and the growth prospects of the worldwide Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Market. The Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions market report lists the leading competitors and provides the Industry pitfall and challenges, Growth potential analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Request a sample Report of Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Market Analysis Report at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2100660?utm_source=illadelink&utm_medium=PC

The Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of over 18% over the forecast period due to the increase in the wireless adoption by enterprises. PSE reduces the need to install additional cabling systems to connect and power these wireless devices separately. The growing demand for high-power devices due to a significant rise in the IIoT adoption is enabling the leading technology companies to develop innovative PSE devices. For instance, in July 2017, NETGEAR, a global leading networking devices provider, introduced 24-Port Gigabit PoE+ Smart Managed Pro Switch with 2 SFP ports (GS724TPv2) to support high-density PoE installations. This new product helped the SMEs in the easy deployment of PoE-based VoIP phones and IP surveillance.

The rising adoption of LED lighting for improved luminance effect is fueling the PoE solution market growth. The PoE solution eliminates the need to have separate power devices to supply power to each IP-enabled lighting system. The PoE solution helps in improving energy efficiency and productivity at commercial places. Companies are providing lighting systems, which are making use of PoE solutions to power-connected smart buildings. For instance, in January 2019, Wipro Lighting teamed up with Cisco for PoE and pureLi-Fi for connected lighting solutions. By deploying PoE-based smart lighting systems, the facilities manager can remotely manage the lights and room temperature depending on the occupancy levels.

Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solution market is projected to exceed USD 2 billion by 2025. The major market drivers are an increase in the adoption of wireless devices, increasing government support for smart cities, surging demand for cost-effective wireless network infrastructure, and shift toward cloud-based networking technologies. The enterprises are looking for reliable and cost-effective network solutions to manage physical security devices such as IP cameras and access control systems. The adoption of IoT devices across residential & commercial sectors is another factor that will help the market growth.

The IP camera segment held a significant market share of over 24% in 2018 due to the increase in demand for a reliable and cost-effective surveillance systems. PoE-enabled IP cameras require a single connection for data connectivity and power supply. PoE-enabled cameras help in reducing the cost and complexities associated with additional hardware required for installing IP cameras. By deploying PoE solutions, enterprises gain the flexibility to choose the location of the camera as its installation does not require proximity to the power source. The security solution provider companies are developing PoE-enabled IP cameras to help enterprises meet their business environment surveillance purposes. For instance, in July 2017, Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., a leading video surveillance solution provider, launched ePoE series IP cameras for SMEs. These new products help enterprises in reducing the cost associated with the additional power hardware required for surveillance.

The access control & security segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of over 19% over the forecast period due to the increase in demand for reliable physical security systems. The enterprises? physical security involves devices such as electric locks, biometric readers, and exit request devices. The implementation of these devices increases the total cost of ownership due to the additional power and network hardware required to supply power and connectivity separately. PoE solutions help enterprises by providing flexibility to access control devices in their easy deployment irrespective of the proximity to the power supply. The PoE solution also helps in reducing capital expenditure by reducing the additional power hardware required for installing access control systems.

The PoE solutions provider companies are focusing on extending their businesses through partnerships with distributors. For instance, in April 2018, Microsemi partnered with Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, for distributing its highly compact single port Gigabit Ethernet. This partnership helped the company in offering innovative capabilities such as lower power consumption, extended product design life cycle, and enhanced IEEE 1588v2 Precision Time Protocol (PTP) accuracy from a system-level solution for future 5G compliant designs. The companies are enhancing their PoE capabilities through the upgrading of their existing products and solutions. For instance, in November 2017, CommScope introduced new software capabilities in imVision to support the increasing PoE needs of its customers. This new upgrade helped the company in offering innovative automated infrastructure management solutions, enabling enterprises to track the location of PoE-powered devices while providing more visibility.

The residential segment is expected to grow at CAGR of over 18% over the forecast period due to rise in the demand for smart homes. Smart homes involve powered devices such as LED lighting, IP camera and access controller to improve safety and optimize power. The installations of these devices at residential places create complications due to the limited availability of power sources. PoE solutions help residential users in reducing the complexities associated with the additional power supply required for powering these devices. The PoE solutions are also helping homeowners in improving the lighting conditions in homes.

Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Market: Drivers and Restraints: This section of the Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Market Analysis report we are covering various drivers and restraints that have affected the global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions market. The complete study of plentiful drivers of the market enables market professionals to get a clear viewpoint of the Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions market share, which consists of Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions industry environment, advancement market, product innovations, latest developments, and Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions market risks.

For the PoE solution market, North America held the highest market share of over 45% in 2018 due to the presence of prominent PoE equipment manufacturers in the region such as Cisco, Broadcom, Dell EMC, and HPE. The growing adoption of the IoT for building and factory automation is also supporting the PoE solution market growth. For instance, in 2018, the global smart building sector received an investment of over USD 2.4 billion in startups, more than half of them were from Canada and the U.S.

Read Full Report at: Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Market

Major Highlights from Table of contents are listed below for quick lookup into Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Market report

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Definitions & forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Business trends of Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Market

Product trends

Application trends

Chapter 3. Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Industry Insights

Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Market Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Analysis of Manufacturers in the Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions industry

Distribution channel analysis

End-use landscape

Vendor matrix

Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Market Technology & innovation landscape

Industry impact forces

Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Market Growth drivers

Industry pitfalls & challenges

Key trends by Segments

Chapter 4. Company Profiles

Business Overview of Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Market Companies

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook and Decisive Analysis of companies in Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Market

SWOT Analysis

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com