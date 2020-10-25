Power over Ethernet Solutions Market Overview Worldwide Business Growth and Consumption Status, Segmentation and Drivers, Industry Survey and Trend To 2025

The global Power over Ethernet Solution market share is on the rise, a trend that is expected to continue over 2019-2025. PoE solutions industry outlook will be augmented by widespread adoption of VoIP solutions, IP cameras, smart office buildings, access control systems etc. PoE solutions are estimated to make huge strides in various sectors owing to the new wave of technology and digital advancements that are transforming security operations.

Recently, the market has also seen an increasing trend for reliable and cost-effective network solutions among enterprises to operate physical security applications like access control systems and IP cameras. This rising trend when coupled with the shifting inclination towards cloud-based networking technologies would drive the Power over Ethernet Solution market trend.

The healthcare ecosystem is increasingly coming to include smart technologies that will significantly contribute to Power over Ethernet solutions market growth in the forecast years. For instance, use of IP cameras in the hospitals and healthcare facilities is anticipated to become ubiquitous in the times to come.

Hospitals have started deploying IP cameras to monitor when a patient sits up in bed, gets out of bed, or is tossing and turning in a restless effort to get to sleep. These cameras have enhanced patient care to a greater extent. Use of IP cameras has been growing in hospitals to observe high risk patients efficiently. Adoption of IP cameras will in turn augment Power over Ethernet Solution market outlook in the coming years.

Back in 2018, the IP camera segment controlled more than 24% of the market share. This rise could be contributed to the surge in demand for a cost-effective and reliable surveillance system. PoE-enabled cameras reduce the factors of complexities that are associated with the requirement of additional hardware for installing the IP cameras.

Moreover, these IP cameras eliminate the proximity restriction, allowing users to install cameras at remote locations. This has influenced various security solution providers to develop PoE enabled IP cameras that would suit the surveillance purposes of certain businesses.

North America is one of those regions that has a prominent presence of PoE equipment manufacturers, like Broadcom, Cisco, HPE, and Dell EMC. According to a report in 2018, the region had held the highest Power over Ethernet Solution market share of more than 45%.

Moreover, increasing use of IoT for factory and building automation would further back the market growth over a study timeframe. Reportedly, the global smart building sector had gained more than USD 2.4 billion in investment for startups in 2018, out of which majority share were from the U.S. and Canada.

