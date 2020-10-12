Power pole with the risk of falling interrupts traffic on Avenida de Roma in Lisbon in both directions – Portugal

A power pole in danger of falling interrupts the circulation of vehicles in both directions on Avenida de Roma in Lisbon.

According to Correio da Manhã from an official source of the PSP command in Lisbon, the incident occurred at the intersection with Avenida dos Estados Unidos de América in the direction of CP Roma-Areeiro station.

According to the service officer, the traffic interruption is due to the “danger to third parties and public road users”, which is why it is associated with a preventive measure by the authorities. The same source said there were no injuries to be reported.

The Lisbon firefighters and PSP are on site.

The warning occurred around 6:50 p.m.