“Power Up” by AC / DC: guitar riffs for a good mood

London (AP) – You can rely on AC / DC even in uncertain times. You just have to listen to the opening bars of their new album and immediately recognize that they are the Australian cult band representing so many immortal hard rock classics like “Highway To Hell”, “Hells Bells” or “Thunderstruck”. In the midst of the pandemic, “Power Up”, AC / DC’s 17th studio album, is now out.

The time has come for bandleader and guitarist Angus Young. “Let’s hope it puts everyone in a good mood for a few hours,” the 65-year-old says in an interview with the German news agency and laughs. “And then, hopefully, it will spur medicine to develop a miracle pill that we can all use to get back to normal and organize rock shows.”

«Realize» announces the new record in an explosive way. The “Thunder From Down Under” is back. “Shot In The Dark” and “Money Shot” are typical AC / DC anthems to scream with. “Demon Fire” is a hit. The rousing and overwhelming hard rock track is AC / DC’s fastest song since the single “Safe In New York City” 20 years ago.

The AC / DCs are in top form, even slightly revitalized compared to their somewhat quiet predecessors “Black Ice” and “Rock Or Bust”. In “Power Up” the veterans of rock play more dynamic and fiery. “I don’t have something like that planned, it just happens,” Young points out.

It was almost secretly recorded in Vancouver between 2018 and 2019. “When we walked into the studio, the electricity came on immediately,” says singer Brian Johnson enthusiastically. “This connection is only possible for many years together.” The 73-year-old, vocally fully upgraded, joined the band 40 years ago as the successor to AC / DC frontman Bon Scott, who had just died.

Just as the legendary album “Back In Black” was a tribute to Scott in 1980, “Power Up” is dedicated to the band’s founder and rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young, who died three years ago and was considered the backbone of AC / DC. With “Through The Mists Of Time” the band, which does not record ballads, even has a melancholy song in their repertoire.

AC / DC naturally remain true to their unmistakable style. “A lot of people say, ‘Oh, they always do the same album,'” says Young with a smile. “But that’s because it’s the same band, and that’s how they play together.” Powerful guitar riffs, ironic lyrics – this has been the formula for Australian success for nearly 50 years.

A few weeks ago, the group surprisingly announced their return. After completing the “Rock Or Bust” tour in the summer of 2016, it already seemed that AC / DC had reached the end of their “Highway To Hell”. Singer Brian Johnson has had to be replaced by Guns’n’Roses frontman Axl Rose in recent shows due to hearing problems. “It was terrible,” remembers Johnson, who was devastated. “I felt like I had no legs.”

Angus’ older brother Malcolm had already retired from the band in 2014 due to illness. Bassist Cliff Williams wanted to retire. For Angus Young, however, the demise of AC / DC was not an option. “No, it never crossed my mind,” he says.

His brother’s death was also an incentive. For “Power Up”, Young used song ideas the duo had developed together. “A lot of songs have already been written,” says the cult guitarist and becomes melancholy. “Malcolm said we’ll deal with it later. But as things turned out, we never had the chance. ”It’s all the more important for him to release the songs now.

For this he brought back his longtime bandmates. Johnson can sing again thanks to a special hearing aid – he calls it “a wonderful invention”. Williams went into retirement and even drummer Phil Rudd got back into shape after problems with drugs and the authorities. “This was ideal for me,” Angus says of the lineup, “because it’s the lineup Malcolm and I have known over the years, aside from Stevie of course.” His grandson Stevie Young has been playing rhythm guitar since 2014.

As soon as possible, Angus Young wants to put on his school uniform again, which has been his trademark since the 1970s, and go on tour with AC / DC. “Cross your fingers that everything will be the same as before.” Maybe soon it will work with the “miracle pill”.