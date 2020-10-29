PR admits talking to the country next week after Costa announced measures on Saturday – Executive Digest

The President of the Republic today admitted to coming to the country next week after the Prime Minister announced a roadmap to the Portuguese on Saturday of measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In response to questions from journalists on the balcony of the Palace of Belém in Lisbon, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said he had received Prime Minister António Costa in front of an audience on Wednesday.

“He showed me his ideas. The political parties will hear about these ideas tomorrow [sexta-feira]. Will meet some advice [de Ministros] exceptional on Saturday. He will speak to the country on Saturday to explain the actions the government is seeking and the roadmap for those actions, ”he said.

“And then at some point I’ll admit that I said something about the country over the next week,” added the head of state.