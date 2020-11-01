PR: Government re-invests in imported fertilizer

The petrochemical company of the Single Federation of Oil Workers (FUP), Gerson Castellano, condemned the Paraná government for failing to defend the maintenance of the Fafen Fertilizantes unit in Araucária, whose activities ended in early 2020 with the closure of 1,000 jobs. , directly and indirectly.

At that time, the Bolsonaro and Ratinho Jr. administrations agreed to close the nitrogen fertilizer (N – P – K) sector, which is still under Petrobras’ control, thereby increasing the country’s importer status as a basic input to agriculture .

Months later, the governor of Paraná announced the investment of R $ 160 million in a mixing plant for imported fertilizers. The question is why didn’t they keep their own production and technology and choose to import.

The Paraná terminals are responsible for 32% of the fertilizer arriving in Brazil from China, Russia, Belarus, Morocco and Canada.

Source: BdF Paraná

Edition: Lucas Botelho