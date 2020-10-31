PR: Protesters occupy the Ministry of Education against

This Friday morning (30), teachers and students of the Paraná state school system conducted a public act in front of the Secretariat for Education and Sports (SEED) asking Governor Ratinho Jr. (PSD) to suspend the project. to militarize more than 200 public schools.

In addition to this allegation, the protesters condemn the arbitrary acts of the current Minister of Education Renato Feder as a R $ 3.5 million contract without an offer to conduct tests for the temporary employment regime under the Simplified Selection Process (PSS). . At the end of the act, the participants occupied the headquarters of the secretariat and asked for dialogue. The aim is to stay until the government opens the dialogue.

“We have come here to denounce everything that is happening and at the same time claim the legitimate right to be heard by the Minister of Education, Renato Feder. We even asked days ago that a commission be heard, but it never happened.” said Professor Hermes de Leão, President of the Union of Workers in Public Education of Paraná (APP Sindicato).

The main agenda is to discuss the government’s proposal to militarize state schools without speaking to the school community. The proposal provides that the selected educational institutions operate under a regime of technical cooperation between the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Public Security, with instructions from the schools being shared between a director of the state network and a military officer.

Teachers, students and parents were never consulted before voting on the proposal. This week, the government asked parents of students to come to schools to vote on whether they want the model or not. However, there are complaints that parents in schools have been harassed by government officials to join the project. In addition, many families voted without knowing the proposal.

PSS notice

Another item on the agenda of the demonstration is the recently published notice for the PSS competition. APP Sindicato filed a representation with the State Audit Court (TCE) against the government of Paraná for a non-bidding contract in the amount of R $ 3.5 million. The agreement aims to apply tests designed to select teachers and educators to work in the state public system, temporarily under the Simplified Selection Procedure (PSS).

The union denounces that this agreement, signed between SEED and an institution in Brasília, violates federal law governing purchases made by the government.

The union is calling on the TCE to make the contract illegal, suspend its effects immediately, and request a public tender from the government to fill the public school teacher gap. In the representation, APP Sindicato accuses the government of violating the principle of public tendering provided for in Article 37, Item II of the Federal Constitution. “If it is possible to run a selection process with tests and characteristics of a public tender, it is also possible to run a public tender,” says the text.

The simplified selection procedure, regulated by the Supplementary Act No. 108/2005, provides for the setting of servers to deal with emergency situations. But in the education sector, the government has been using this resource for years and consistently instead of holding public tenders.

Around 20,000 teachers from Paraná are currently in this situation and work in what is considered a precarious regime in which they could lose their jobs at any time. No test has been carried out on the selection of teachers since the law was implemented. The classification is based on the academic title and time of experience in the position presented by each candidate.

