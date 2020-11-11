Precision Agriculture Systems Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025
Selbyville, Delaware, Over the next five years the Precision Agriculture Systems market will register a 12.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 5573.5 million by 2025, from $ 3498.8 million in 2019.
Competitive Landscape and Precision Agriculture Systems Market Share Analysis:
Key Companies in this report:
Deere & Company
AgJunction
CropMetrics LLC
CropX
Valmont Industries
Trimble Agriculture
Monsanto Company
AGCO Corporation
Ag Leader Technology
Dickey-John Corporation
CNH Industrial
TeeJet Technologies
SST (Proagrica)
Topcon Positioning Systems
Raven Industries
Global Precision Agriculture Systems Market segmentation:
Segmentation by type:
Guidance System
Remote Sensing
Variable-Rate Technology
Others
Segmentation by application:
Farmland & Farms
Agricultural Cooperatives
Others
Segmentation by geography:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Precision Agriculture Systems Market Growth from 2020 till 2025.
